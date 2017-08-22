Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem On Mayweather vs. McGregor SHOWTIME PPV

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem prior to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor main event Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated artist with one of the world’s most powerful voices on-and-off the stage and will be singing the anthem at a boxing event for the first time in her career. With more than 6 billion global single streams and nine platinum and multi-platinum singles to her name, Lovato recently released “Sorry Not Sorry,” which has quickly become one of 2017’s biggest hits.

Mayweather vs. McGregor is a 12-round, super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor in the main event of an unprecedented four-fight pay-per-view boxing card. Mayweather vs. McGregor will take place Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is produced and distributed live by SHOWTIME PPV and promoted by Mayweather Promotions. The telecast also will be available in Spanish using secondary audio programming (SAP).