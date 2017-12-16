Demetrius Andrade to be ringside for WBO Middleweight title bout between Billy Joe Saunders and David Lemieux

Undefeated, two-time world champion Demetrius Andrade will be ringside for the WBO World Middleweight Title bout between undefeated champion Billy Joe Saunders and David Lemieux.

Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs) made his middleweight debut on October 21st with an impressive 12-round unanimous decision over Alantez Fox and will be looking at the winner of the title fight as a possible opponent in the near future.





“I am looking forward to seeing a good fight. A boxer in Saunders against a banger in Lemieux. I am excited to be ringside for the fight, and may the best man win. The winner of the fight is a world champion, and I just want to fight the best fighters in the middleweight division.”

Andrade of Providence, Rhode Island is ranked number-3 by the WBO, number-7 by the WBC, number-3 by the WBA, and number-7 by the IBF.

Andrade is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.