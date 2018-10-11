Demetrius Andrade vs Kautondokwa in Boston on October 20, live on DAZN

Walter Kautondokwa says he will shock the world and KO Demetrius Andrade when they clash at the TD Garden in Boston on October 20, live on DAZN.





Kautondokwa (17-0 16KOs) has replaced Billy Joe Saunders in the bout with the unbeaten former Super-Welterweight World ruler, and ‘The Executioner’ is full of belief that he can add to his formidable knockout record in Massachusetts having already been in camp.

The Namibian has only been the full distance once, on his September 2103 debut, and the 33 year old has blasted six foes away in the opening session and 14 of his opponents before the halfway point of their contests.

‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (25-0 16KOs) must reset his radar from training for the tricky southpaw Saunders to the big-hitting African, and Kautondokwa has inspiration close to home in his camp for his first World title fight.

Kautondokwa’s stable-mate Julius Indongo landed a World title clash at late notice and starched Eduard Troyanovsky inside a round in Russia to win the IBF Super-Lightweight crown to crash into the elite, going on to face Terence Crawford for all the titles at 140lbs – and #2-rated WBO Middleweight Kautondokwa believes he can make the same impact at 160lbs.





“This is a huge opportunity for me and one I will take with both hands,” said Kautondokwa. “I’ve been in the gym and I am 100 per cent ready to get to Boston and add Demetrius to my KO record.

“I’ve earned my spot as the number two challenger in the division and I fear no man – Demetrius is a great fighter, but I know that I can KO any 160lber in the world, and that includes Andrade.

“He’s been preparing for Billy Joe, who is a technical guy that doesn’t have power – I am going to be a nightmare for him next Saturday night and I am ready to become a major player in the Middleweight division.”

Kautondokwa’s clash with Andrade is part of a huge bill in Boston with three World title bouts on the slate.





Philadelphia’s Tevin Farmer makes the first defence of his IBF World Super-Featherweight title against hard-hitting Belfast man James Tennyson and Irish sensation Katie Taylor puts her WBA and IBF World Lightweight straps on the line against Cindy Serrano.

Rhode Island’s Toka Kahn Cleary faces England’s Kid Galahad in a final eliminator for the IBF World Featherweight title, England’s all-action Tommy Coyle meets Quincy, Mass.’s Ryan Kielczweski over ten rounds, England’s Freddie Roach trained former World ruler Scott Quigg returns on the bill and Kazakhstan’s Olympic gold medal hero Daniyar Yeleussinov tastes action for the fourth time in the paid ranks.

Local favorite Mark DeLuca (Whitman, Mass.) is gunning for revenge when he meets Walter Wright in a rematch of their keenly fought clash in June that Wright edged via split decision, while there’s more Irish interest in Gorey Heavyweight Niall Kennedy and Tennyson’s fellow Belfast man Sean McComb.

