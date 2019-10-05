Demetrius Andrade hoping for GGG-Derevyanchenko winner

Demetrius Andrade will be a more than interested spectator as the WBO Middleweight champion sits ringside tonight as Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko clash for the vacant IBF and IBO titles at Madison Square Garden live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.





Andrade (28-0 17 KOs) is set to defend his WBO crown in December before hunting a blockbuster clash in 2020 to back up his conviction of being the best 160lber on the planet, and both GGG and Canelo Alvarez are on ‘Boo Boo’s’ radar for that.

The Rhode Island star expects a tough fight tonight though, with Kazakh king Golovkin aiming to regain the IBF and IBO crowns while Derevyanchenko full of belief in his second World title fight.

Andrade wants GGG or Derevyanchenko

“Fighting either one of them would be cool,” said Andrade. “Sergiy is a durable guy, his only loss is to Danny Jacobs, one of the best out there, and we’re going to see what is left in GGGs tank tonight. Has he gotten a little older or not? We can’t tell until tonight, and it’s a good step up for Sergiy to see his skill level. Either way, I would get in the ring with the winner as they are both stand out guys.

“GGG is the more popular guy and I want to go out and beat the popular guy. He may not be the most skillful out there. He’s put in the work, they’ve moved him well and he’d be a great guy to put on the resume, even if he loses – it’s still GGG!

Andrade: It would be an honor to fight Canelo or GGG

“I’m not frustrated, I’m working on my own legacy. I want to stay active, fight who we can fight, fight my mandatories and do what we have to do so there’s no more excuses for why people won’t fight me. There’s a small window of names out there now and sooner or later, we’re going to have to fight. So how can I be frustrated when I am a World champion again, fighting four times in a year, I’m getting paid, I’m chilling, my family is good – there’s nothing to be frustrated about. It would still be an honor to get in with Canelo, with GGG, they’ve done a lot for the sport and so am I. It’s going to happen, me and Canelo are in the same age group.

Demetrius Andrade rates his skills above Golovkin and Derevyanchenko

“When it comes to skills, I do believe I’m the most talented fighter out there. So, people don’t want their business destroyed by fighting me. But at the end of the day, you are fighting one of the best. You’re going to say that you fought Demetrius Andrade – Olympic champion, two-weight World champion, what is there to be upset about. Everyone is fighting around the same time, GGG-Derevyanchenko tonight, Canelo in November, I’ll be fighting in December, we can fight in May or June, so it’s all lining up and all I have to do is keep winning and looking good.”