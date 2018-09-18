Demetrius Andrade, Devin Haney and Daniel Jacobs training with Victor Conte

Victor Conte’s SNAC facility in San Carlos, CA, is hosting three elite training camps. Demetrius Andrade, Devin Haney and Daniel Jacobs are working extremely hard at the state-of-the-art training center.





SNAC’s world-renowned track coach and living legend Remi Korchemny, one of the best elite performance trainers, is providing the camps with his unique training drills and techniques.

Devin “The Dream” Haney (19-0, 13 KOs) is trained by his father, Bill Haney. He will face his toughest challenge to date when he battles Juan Carlos Burgos (33-2-2, 21 KOs) at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, CA, on September 28th, live on Showtime.

“I’m out here working hard with two of the best fighters in the world,” said Devin Haney. “There is no place like the SNAC facility and the training we are doing is very advanced. Remi is incredible, and I see all-around improvements in my strength and conditioning. I’m going to be at my very best on fight night”

Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs) is trained by his father, Paul Andrade. On October 20th, he challenges undefeated foe, Billy Joe Saunders (26-0, 12 KOs), for his World Boxing Organization Middleweight Title at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, live on Sky Sports.





“I’ve been working with Victor Conte for many years now and there’s no doubt, I’m with the best group of trainers in the world,” Andrade stated. “With Haney and Jacobs out here working side by side with me, it is very competitive, we all want to be first in all the drills. This is the type of training that will take a fighter to the next level. Billy Joe Saunders will find out what it’s like to face an elite athlete when he steps in the ring with me. He’s in big trouble.”

Last but certainly not least, Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (34-2, 29 KOs) is trained by Andre Rozier. He squares up against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10 KOs) on October 27th, for the vacant International Boxing Federation World Middleweight Title at the Madison Square Garden Theater in NYC, televised live on HBO.

“I travel across the United States to train with Victor Conte at the SNAC facility with the best strength and conditioning coaches, Remi Korchemny and Mike Bazzel,” Jacobs said. “With Boo Boo and Devin in camp, training is very intense on a daily basis and the competition is having a major impact on my performance. In addition to the great training we are getting, we are also provided with some of the best supplements.”

“It’s a great honor to have three of the best boxers in the world training at my center,” said Victor Conte. “We have nicknamed the SNAC facility “The Bee Hive” because it is always buzzing with good energy. The SNAC brand is rapidly growing, and these three world class fighters are a major reason why.”