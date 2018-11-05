Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez to attend One Heart of the Lion press conference on Nov.7

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that newly-signed ONE Championship athletes Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and “The Underground King” Eddie Alvarez will be in Singapore to attend the ONE: HEART OF THE LION Official Kick-Off Press Conference. In addition, the two athletes are also invited as special guests at the 2018 Global Martial Arts Summit and to attend the live event, ONE: HEART OF THE LION.





Ticket information for ONE: HEART OF THE LION is available at www.onefc.com.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “It is with great honor and pleasure that I share with you all that our newest ONE Championship athletes Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez will be in town for the ONE: HEART OF THE LION press conference here in Singapore. They are also invited to participate in all the festivities surrounding the 2018 Global Martial Arts Summit and ONE: HEART OF THE LION. I know that we all can’t wait to meet and speak with DJ and Eddie, and this is the perfect chance for everyone to get to know them better.”

Both Johnson and Alvarez, along with other notable individuals in the global martial arts industry, will be special guests of ONE Championship to attend the 2018 Global Martial Arts Summit, the Global Martial Arts Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, the Kick-Off Press Conference, and the live event, ONE: HEART OF THE LION.

The ONE: HEART OF THE LION Official Kick-Off Press Conference takes place on Wednesday, 7 November at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center. Both Johnson and Alvarez will be in attendance.

ONE: HEART OF THE LION is scheduled for Friday, 9 November at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In the main event, reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes of Brazil will take on ONE Interim Bantamweight World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon of the Philippines in a highly-anticipated World Champion vs World Champion super-bout.

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson of Kirkland, Washington, United States is a mixed martial artist and former UFC Flyweight Champion with a professional record of 27-3-1. With a highly-technical style and world-class skills, Johnson has dominated his division for the past six years. During this span, Johnson captured the flyweight world title and ran up a win streak of 13 bouts since 2012. Today, he is widely considered the best mixed martial artist in the world pound-for-pound.

Known as “The Underground King”, multiple-time world champion Eddie Alvarez of the United States is a mixed martial arts legend who has competed for the world’s top mixed martial arts promotions. The experience he has gathered over a stellar 15 year professional career so far is beyond impressive, with wins over some of the biggest names in the sport. Alvarez’ most notable victories have come against the likes of Roger Huerta, Shinya Aoki, Gilbert Melendez, Anthony Pettis, Rafael Dos Anjos, and most recently Justin Gaethje.

