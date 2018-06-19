Dejan Zlaticanin faces Roberto Ramirez this Thursday

Just a short distance from Manhattan, Astoria, Queens’ premier entertainment venue, Melrose Ballroom, is prepped and ready to shine this Thursday night, June 21, as it hosts DiBella Entertainment’s long-running and acclaimed Broadway Boxing series for the first time. Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steakhouse and Gagliardi Insurance.





In the shadows of Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is located at 36-08 33rd Street (at 36th Avenue), Astoria, NY, 11106, in the burgeoning area of Astoria’s top destination spot for culture and entertainment in addition to boasting state-of-the-art production facilities. The venue has played host to numerous top musical acts including Rihanna and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

Melrose Ballroom is easily accessible via public transportation or a drive from any of the five boroughs (just a 15-minute drive from Manhattan), and a short walk from the subway. Take the E/M/R trains to the 36th Street stop in Queens or the N/W trains to Broadway. Specific directions, by car, train and bus, can be viewed on their website, www.MelroseBallroomNYC.com/directions/.

Tickets, starting at $50 can be purchased through the Melrose Ballroom website or by clicking HERE and by phone at 718-255-6921. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:00 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.

In the 10-round welterweight headliner, undefeated Brooklyn fan favorite Mikkel Les Pierre (19-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Argentina’s Gustavo Vittori (20-3-1, 11 KOs).





Making her highly anticipated return to action, newly crowned WBA World Female Super Middleweight Champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon (9-1, 5 KOs) battles former world title challenger Vashon “Lady V” Living (6-3, 1KO), of Houston, TX.

In a special attraction scheduled 10-rounder, former WBC Lightweight World Champion “Dynamite” Dejan Zlaticanin (23-1, 16 KOs), of Podgorica, Montenegro, will continue on his path to regaining the world title against heavy-handed Mexican veteran Roberto “The Rifle” Ramirez (17-2-1, 12 KOs), of Tijuana.

Undefeated all-action junior lightweight prospect, Jude “King Zar” Franklin (7-0, 6 KOs) competes in a scheduled six-round bout against Enrique “Maikol” Aguilar (8-14, 1 KO), of Mexico City, Mexico.

Making her highly anticipated New York City debut, undefeated female middleweight prospect Raquel Miller (5-0, 3 KOs), of San Francisco, CA, will clash against Hungarian veteran Szilvia Szabados (17-11, 8 KOs) in a six-round bout.





Rounding out the card, junior middleweights will see action as Puerto Rican native Jose “Cheito” Roman (5-0, 3 KOs) also makes his New York City debut in a scheduled six-rounder against Marcus Beckford (5-8-3, 1 KO), of Patchogue, NY.

Boxing fans worldwide can also catch all the non-stop action on the new DiBella Entertainment streaming home, LIVE.DBE1.com, at a cost of $6.95.