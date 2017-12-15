Deion Jumah fights on March 3

Former 2x ABA Champion and undefeated professional Deion Jumah (8-0) is making a return to the ring after having signed a three year promotional deal with Steve Goodwin. Deion will be trained by Gary Logan and managed by Steve.

Jumah will return to the ring on 3rd March at York Hall. “I have thought long and hard about who to sign with” said Deion “I had lots of options but after meeting with Steve and looking at what he has done with other fighters it was one choice really at the end”.





Steve was delighted. “I am really happy to have signed a fighter of the calibre of Deion. We are looking at a comeback for the 3rd March and will then be looking immediately at titles. Deion will be returning at Cruiserweight and be aiming he head to British title contention by the end of 2018. We aim to keep Deion active, focused and motivated as he heads towards his destiny of major title success.”