Degale Out For Revenge As He Looks To Reclaim World Title Against Truax Live On Boxnation

British super-middleweight star James DeGale will look to win back his IBF world title against Caleb Truax live and exclusive on BoxNation next weekend.





‘The Channel of Champions’ will be the only place to see the 32-year-old take on Truax as he looks to avenge his shock December points loss to the American.

DeGale was heavily tipped to come through his meeting with the Minnesota fighter unscathed when they clashed at the Copper Box Arena in London but was left devastated as Truax crashed his homecoming by securing a majority win on the scorecards.

They will now do battle again, this time at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas next Saturday night, on a card which also sees Erislandy Lara, the longest reigning world champion at 154-pounds, take on IBF world champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd.

DeGale, the first British boxer to win an Olympic gold medal and a world championship as a professional, is not looking to make any excuses for his loss but is keen to show fans tuning in live on BoxNation the real him as he looks to become a two-time world champion.





“I’m happy to have the opportunity to rematch Truax and regain my IBF title,” said DeGale. “I am not going to make excuses for my poor performance, actions speak louder than words. I am excited to be boxing in Vegas again. The real JD will be back on fight night!”

34-year-old Truax, who is nicknamed “Golden”, is confident that he can shine once again as he makes the first defence of his world title crown.

“They made the right call on the decision in England, and I expect to be even more dominant this time around. I am planning to really just beat up James DeGale and get the job done in more efficient fashion this time,” Truax said.

“Fighting in Las Vegas for the first time will be a very cool experience and I expect it to be friendlier than it was in London. There is a lot of pride on the line for me, being that I’m the first boxing world champion from Minnesota in a long time. So there is a lot on the line for me and I plan to keep that going, especially as a means for supporting my family,” he said.





Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “James DeGale is always involved in exciting and nail-biting fights so we are delighted to showcase his rematch with Caleb Truax live and exclusive on BoxNation. His loss in December was one of the upsets of the year but now is his chance to put that right. Truax will no doubt have grown in confidence from that win so it makes for a very intriguing matchup on Saturday 7th April. BoxNation subscribers will not want to miss this one as these two look to settle the score once and for all.”

Julian “J-Rock” Williams and Nathaniel Gallimore, two young, skilled contenders in the stacked light-middleweight division, will also clash on the card in a 12-round world title eliminator.

BoxNation is available on Sky/Freeview/Virgin/TalkTalk/EE/Apple TV/ online at watch.boxnation.com, via apps (iOS, Android, Amazon) and TV Player for just £12 a month. Buy now at boxnation.com.