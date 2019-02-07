DeGale and Eubank Jr. clash on Feb.23 on SHOWTIME

The British Super-Middleweight blockbuster clash between bitter rivals James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr., promoted by Premier Boxing Champions and Poxon Sports on Saturday 23rd February at The O2, will be broadcast exclusively LIVE in the U.S on SHOWTIME Sports.





The chief-support heavyweight showdown between the defending Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Joe Joyce and the challenger and Former WBC World Champion Bermane Stiverne, promoted by Poxon Sports in association with Ringstar Sports and Don King Productions, will be the co-feature on the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® event.

The event will be broadcast in the U.K exclusively live on ITV Box Office.

Fierce rivals DeGale and Eubank finally settle their long running war of words and animosity that stretches back to nearly eight years when they put everything on the line in their potential Super-Middleweight classic.





SHOWTIME have a rich history in the British Super-Middleweight division having broadcast the now legendary battle between Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr. in their 1993 epic rematch; Joe Calzaghe’s sensational victory over Jeff Lacy to unify the WBO/IBF World titles in 2006, described as the finest ever performance by a British fighter on these shores, amongst many others.

Two-time IBF World Champion DeGale has had numerous big-fights in his illustrious career broadcast on SHOWTIME, including his biggest world title fights against Lucian Bute, Rogelio Medina and the thrilling unification fight against Badou Jack and also reclaiming his world title belt against Caleb Truax.

DeGale is delighted that SHOWTIME are coming to England and has promised a scintillating performance for the watching U.S viewers. He said, “When SHOWTIME come into town you know that it’s a big fight. It’s the icing on the cake for an already sensational event. I’m so excited that my fight against Eubank Jr will be shown live in the U.S and the fans there are going to see me at my very best getting rid of this pretender once and for all.”

For Eubank, this will be the first time that he has been introduced to U.S viewers and is looking to capitalising on his SHOWTIME debut in this highly-anticipated grudge fight.

Eubank said, “I’m pleased that this fight will now be seen on both sides of the Atlantic where the fans will get to see me dismantle James DeGale in a brutal performance live on their TV screens and other viewing devices. I’m looking forward to demonstrating to the U.S audience on SHOWTIME that I’m the real thing and once I have dealt with DeGale I intend to make my debut there and establish myself facing the best at 168 pounds and winning world titles.”

Promoter Richard Poxon of Poxon Sports for Premier Boxing Champions added, “I’m very excited to welcome Showtime to the U.K as our U.S broadcast partner. Showtime has an incredible history and reputation in Championship Boxing and by their coming here it shows the allure surrounding this all British clash between James Degale and Eubank Jr.”