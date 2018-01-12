Declan Geraghty has been added to “Danger at the Devenish 3” fight night

Former two-time Irish Elite amateur champion Declan Geraghty will make his return to the ring in Belfast next month after a seven-month absence.

Dubliner Geraghty (15-2, 4KOs) has been added to Ginley Promotions’ “Danger at the Devenish 3” fight bill, which takes place at the Devenish Complex on February 10.





The 27-year-old super-featherweight has not fought since last July, while he has been sidelined since last November with a hand injury, but “Pretty Boy” is now looking good to make his comeback in Belfast.

“I’m delighted to get a date to get the ball rolling for a big 2018,” said Geraghty. “It’ll be good to shake the cobwebs off because I only had two fights last year with injuries and what not. It’s a while since I was last out.

“The hand feels good now. I haven’t punched properly with it yet because I’ve had to rest it as long as possible. I’ve been sparring with one hand, but there’s no point in rushing it.

“It’s holding up great and I’ve been resting it for over two months. Once my hands are right I’ll be getting into big 50-50 fights.

“I’ve started camp already and I’ll start proper sparring next week. I’m hoping to get a big fight sorted soon, so I’ll just be staying in camp all the way through.”





Geraghty’s injury forced him to pull out of a much-anticipated rematch against long-time rival and MTK Global stablemate Jono Carroll on last November’s ‘Frampton Reborn’ fight card in Belfast.

While the Dublin city native was disappointed that his hand problems forced that cancellation, the injury made him reassess his ambitions as the stylish southpaw looks to rebuild following losses to Carroll and Belfast’s James Tennyson.

“I was devastated I had to pull out, but I had a camp going for it before that so it’s not like I’ve been completely inactive – that’s the only positive I can really take out of it,” said Geraghty.

“This [February bout] will just be a routine fight to shake those cobwebs off, but I’m making changes to my lifestyle this year too. I won’t be enjoying myself after fights, I’m just going to stay in training and I’m hoping to make big noises in Dublin in 2018.”





The 27-year-old also remains hopeful that a long-awaited rematch against old foe Carroll will finally take place in the near future as he still hopes to avenge his dramatic 2014 loss.

“I’m keen on it,” said Geraghty. “The fight is being talked about a lot – everyone’s always asking about it, probably because we both talk a bit of smack and that’s what sells fights.

“There’s hype for it after the first fight. Not many people get to right their wrongs and get a second chance so I’d really like to do that if or when I get the chance.”