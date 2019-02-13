Debutant Elliott talks army past with van Poetsch

Michael Elliott has revealed that there will be bragging rights on the line when he makes his professional debut against Lewis van Poetsch next week – as the two men served for the same regiment in the army together.





Elliott makes his debut on a packed MTK Global show at York Hall on February 22, and he admits that pride is set to be at stake in the contest.

He said: “There is history between me and Lewis. We both served in the army for the same regiment. He was second battalion and I was fourth battalion, so we have a lot of mutual friends.

“We were both the same rank and both went to the same countries on tour. There is a lot of pride involved in this fight that a lot of people wouldn’t quite understand. He’s an experienced journeyman but I know he won’t come to lose.





“The people that are coming to support me know him and served with him as well, so if he’s got any self-pride then he won’t want to show himself up.

“He’ll be hungry to win as nobody will want to walk out as a loser. I know his situation in regards to being a journeyman, but he’s coming off a win, so I know he’s going to bring it.

“It is 100 per cent respectful though. There is no animosity towards him, it’s sportsmanlike. There is pride in the regiments and battalions we served in. As a debut I couldn’t have asked for a better opponent so I’m grateful for that.”

The event at York Hall will be shown live on iFL TV, with the main event seeing Paddy Gallagher taking on Freddy Kiwitt for the vacant WBO European welterweight title.

There are plenty of talented stars on the undercard too, including Dan Azeez, Danny Dignum, Siar Ozgul, Liam Wells, Jack Ewbank and Huzaifah Iqbal.

