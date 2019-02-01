Deandre Ware Looks To Put Out Ronald Ellis Live On Showtime® Tonight

Once-beaten prospect DeAndre Ware will look to make a big statement when he takes on Ronald Ellis in the 10-round main event of ShoBox: The New Generation this Friday live on SHOWTIME (10 PM ET/PT).





The fight will take place at The Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York.

Ware, who is a firefighter in his native Toledo, Ohio, had a solid showing in his loneShoBox last September, losing a spirted decision against undefeated prospect Cem Kilic.

“My training camp has been great. It has been the best so far,” said Ware.





Ware performed admirably against Kilic despite taking the fight on less than two-weeks notice. The 31-year-old feels that having a full camp will be the difference inhis matchup with Ellis.

“Honestly, this camp has been harder because I have actually had a full camp to train and the process of training for a 10-rounder is much more in-depth than my previous camps. I think the difference will be me being much sharper and in more shape. My focus will be much better as well.”

After his last appearance, Ware gained a lot of fans due to platform because he brought the fight to Kilic.

“To all the fans out there, tune in! You’re going to see a much better performance and be ready for a great show!”

The Toledo firefighter will have his squad watching and cheering for their comrade.

“My fellow brothers and sisters embraced me after my fight. They told me the we’re proud of me and that I represented well”

“DeAndre is just one of the guys that I am most proud of representing. He has an unbelievable work ethic, he is great father, a Fireman, and he also is a tremendous fighter. A wonderful man,” said Ware’s Manager, David McWater of Split-T Managemet.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by GH3 Promotions in association with Greg Cohen Promotions, are priced at $100 for VIP Ringside, $50 for Preferred Seating, $30 for General Admission and $2,000 for VIP Tables. Tickets can be purchased by calling 585-232-3221.