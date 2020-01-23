DAZN To Present 40 Days: Jake Paul Vs. Gib

DAZN Originals will present the latest edition of its training camp series, 40 DAYS: JAKE PAUL VS. GIB, an in-depth look at YouTube stars Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and “7-Figure Gibber” AnEsonGib ahead of their Jan. 30 professional boxing debuts, which will serve as the co-main event to a special Thursday night edition of world class boxing, exclusively on DAZN.





40 DAYS: JAKE PAUL VS. GIB will debut on each fighter’s YouTube channel today, Jan. 23, one week before the two settle the score in Miami prior to the big game. The 25-minute episode will also be available on the DAZN platform in addition to DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channels.

This edition of 40 DAYS provides a revealing look at each fighter and their road to the Jan. 30 grudge match. DAZN takes viewers from Jake Paul’s rise to stardom via Vine and YouTube through to his training camp at California’s Big Bear Mountain where he is escaping his fame to prepare with three-division world champion “Sugar” Shane Mosley. Meanwhile, Gib’s high-energy antics and his path to overcoming obesity are detailed as he trains in Las Vegas with professional fighter and KSI’s head trainer Viddal Riley.

“Big Bear is high altitude and no distractions, you can’t escape thinking about boxing there,” said Jake Paul. “Training with Shane Mosley, just everything clicked, and everything felt right. Gib is definitely a stepping stone but you have to step on that stone to get to the next one. I don’t think Gib has ever been punched in the face by someone who is pissed off and has been locked away in the mountains when I could be in LA doing fun shit.”





“You lot won’t be seeing this Jake Paul vs. KSI fight,” said Gib. “Jake is getting peppered. He does not know what he is in for on Jan. 30.”

Jake Paul has made his intentions clear in the promotion of his fight against Gib: If he emerges victorious in his pro debut on Jan. 30, he wants to avenge Logan Paul’s 2019 loss against KSI later this year.

“I don’t like Jake and I think the whole world doesn’t like Jake,” said KSI. “If he does manage to get past the Big Gibber then yes, I will fight Jake. 100%. But that’s not going to happen, I don’t think he’s ready for Gib at all and that’s going to show on Jan. 30. I think Gib wins this hands down and that will be the end of the Paul brothers.”





“Losing to KSI wasn’t easy but in many ways, it has given Jake an opportunity to no longer be the little brother,” said Logan Paul. “Jake took my loss harder than I did. It hurt because seeing my younger brother more affected than I am by something that wasn’t even his ordeal. I think it says a lot about Jake’s character.”

“Even the most public figures have a story to be told,” said Deirdre Fenton, DAZN Director, Original Programming. “The world may think they know all there is to know about Jake Paul and Gib but we have tried to peel back the layers to deliver a comprehensive look at both fighters before they settle their differences on Jan. 30.”

DAZN presents Miami Fight Night, brought to you by Matchroom Boxing USA will be held at Meridian at Island Gardens. Meridian is a 65,000 square-foot custom built multi-level premier live event and entertainment experience that will play host to additional VIP events. The special night of boxing on DAZN, the world’s largest sports streaming service, will feature three world championship fights ahead of the big game in Miami.

