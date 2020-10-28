DAZN Expands to More Than 200 Countries & Territories on Dec. 1

DAZN DEBUTS GLOBAL PLATFORM WITH RYAN GARCIA VS. LUKE CAMPBELL ON DEC. 5 AND ANTHONY JOSHUA VS. KUBRAT PULEV ON DEC. 12 – Initial Monthly Price Point Set at £1.99 or Less for New Markets

DAZN, the leading global sports streaming service, will expand to more than 200 countries and territories beginning Dec. 1. The platform will debut with back-to-back weekends featuring boxing events with international appeal.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, budding lightweight American star Ryan Garcia takes on the battle-tested Brit and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell. On Saturday, Dec. 12, unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua OBE will defend his world titles against Bulgarian mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

To maximize the international audience across North America and Europe*, the main events for both fights will start around midnight GMT/7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

The initial monthly price point for new markets will be £1.99 or less.

“From the UK to Mexico to Australia, we’ve seen an encouraging level of interest in our key events since first launching in 2016,” said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski. “We’re looking forward to introducing the DAZN platform around the world this December with an exciting schedule of fights.”

At launch, DAZN’s global platform will feature world championship boxing events, as well as an ever-growing archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming including 40 DAYS, Saturday Fight Live and ONE NIGHT. Additional sports and programming will be added beginning in 2021.

The DAZN app will be available globally on most internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles.

For more information, visit www.DAZN.com.

*Garcia vs. Campbell not available on DAZN in Poland. Joshua vs. Pulev not available on DAZN in the UK or Ireland.