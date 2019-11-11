DAZN and SiriusXM To Launch New Daily Boxing Show

“The Ak and Barak Show” debuts today, airs weekdays nationwide on the SiriusXM Fight Nation channel





NEW YORK – November 11, 2019 – SiriusXM and DAZN announced today that they are teaming up to launch a new national daily boxing show that will deliver an engaging look at the world of the “sweet science.”

The Ak and Barak Show will make its debut on the SiriusXM Fight Nation channel today, Monday, November 11 (12:00-3:00 pm ET/9:00 am-noon PT), featuring DAZN personalities Akin “Ak” Reyes and Barak Bess. Ak and Barak will host the show live every weekday (Noon ET/9:00 am PT) on SiriusXM Fight Nation, providing their unique perspective on the headline stories and trending topics from around boxing, and interviewing many of the biggest names and colorful personalities in and around the sport. Boxing fans nationwide can call into the live show each day to share their thoughts.

“Ak and Barak are two unique and entertaining voices in the boxing world. We’re pleased to team up with DAZN and give them a platform to reach boxing fans from coast to coast every weekday on SiriusXM,” said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM’s SVP of Sports Programming.





“We’re thrilled to announce The Ak and Barak Show on SiriusXM as these off-platform collaborations are core to our strategy to help grow the DAZN brand,” said Josh Santry, DAZN VP of Talent. “Ak and Barak provide a fresh voice within the boxing community that is underscored by spectacular relationships with fighters and a comprehensive approach to covering the sport.”

The launch of The Ak and Barak Show coincides with “Fight Season on DAZN,” which features the best boxing schedule in history – the highly-anticipated rematch with Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua on Dec. 7, and former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Dec. 20.

The Ak and Barak Show joins other boxing programming on the SiriusXM Fight Nation channel, including At the Fights hosted by former heavyweight contender Gerry Cooney and leading boxing authority Randy Gordon every Monday and Friday (6:00 pm ET).





The SiriusXM Fight Nation channel features a lineup of shows covering the latest news and events in boxing, mixed martial arts and professional wrestling, and is available to subscribers on SiriusXM radios (channel 156) and the SiriusXM app.