“2 Days: Chocolatito Gonzalez” Premieres Saturday, March 11 on HBO

HBO Sports® debuts an all-new installment of “2 Days” when the acclaimed feature segment returns Saturday, March 11 at approximately 1:00 a.m. (ET/PT) or immediately following the HBO BOXING AFTER DARK card from Verona, NY with a behind-the-scenes look at the consensus No. 1 rated fighter in the world, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.

“2 Days” is a revealing and intimate look at a 48-hour span in the life of a boxer in the lead-up to one of his fights and the next edition will focus on Nicaraguan native “Chocolatito Gonzalez. HBO cameras followed the undefeated super flyweight sensation and pound-for-pound king last September when he faced off with Carlos Cuadras in front of a roaring crowd at the Forum in Inglewood, CA. The win was Gonzalez’s 46th consecutive triumph as a pro and secured a title in his fourth weight division.


Gonzalez will make his 2017 ring debut on March 18 when he co-headlines a stacked pay-per-view card from New York’s Madison Square Garden. “Chocolatito” will defend his crown against Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (41-4-1, 38 KOs). The event will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT.

“2 Days” will also be available on the HBO On Demand® service, HBO NOW®, HBO GO® and at www.hbo.com/boxing as well as affiliate portals that distribute the series.

