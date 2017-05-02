Gervonta Davis: “If The Knockout Presents Itself I’m Going For It!”

IBF Super-Featherweight World Champion Gervonta Davis has promised to capitalise on any Liam Walsh mistakes when the rivals battle it out at London’s Copper Box Arena on May 20, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

The 19-0 Floyd Mayweather protege is deep into his training camp ahead of the first defence of his World Title and is confident he will be returning to the US with his belt.





‘Tank’ may not have fought outside of the US during his pro career but he has travelled in his amateur days: “In the amateurs I’m very experienced, I’ve been to Ireland, they love me over there.”

“It’s great for me to fight over in the UK for exposure, also at a young age, I’m all for it and I’m ready. Hopefully May 20th Liam Walsh is ready, I’m going to put on a great performance.”

Davis hasn’t forgotten who will be standing across the ring from him in London, when asked whether he had studied Walsh at all the Baltimore native responded: “Yeah, I actually did two days ago, the guy knocked Walsh down and still didn’t win, I was like ‘What?’”

Walsh’s durability is something Davis has taken note of, when asked about burning himself out going for the knockout he said: “We’re not looking for the knockout or anything like that, but if the [knockout] presents itself we’re definitely going for it, we’re gonna capitalise on his mistakes, hopefully he doesn’t make a lot of them otherwise it’s going to be an early night!”

An action-packed undercard features Light-Heavyweight knockout artist Anthony Yarde taking on Southern Area Champion Chris Hobbs for his first professional title; teenage Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois goes in search of another big knockout; plus Southampton’s Joe Pigford and Barking’s Aaron Morgan put their unbeaten records on the line in a potential barn burner.

Local talent including Harrow’s Mitchell Smith; Hornchurch Super-Welterweight ‘Hammer’ Sammy McNess; Sikh sensation Sanjeev Singh Sahota;Chingford Super-Featherweight Boy Jones Jnr; Ilford Super-Bantamweight Lucien Reid; New Malden Super-Middleweight Lerrone Richards; Welling Super-Featherweight Archie Sharp; Chelmsford Super-Middleweight Billy Long; Croydon Flyweight Sunny Edwards; and Wycombe Ben Smith complete an unmissable card.

Must watch: before the bell – Gervonta Davis v Liam Walsh

On May 20th at the Copperbox Arena in London, Floyd Mayweather's protege and IBF World Super-Featherweight Champion Gervonta Davis defends his crown against number one contender, Britain's Liam Walsh, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Davis, known as simply 'The Tank' for his brutal knockout power, spectacularly announced himself as boxing's next superstar with an unforgettable seventh round stoppage win over former Champion Jose Pedraza in January and is relishing making the first defence of his crown on foreign soil.

Slick southpaw Walsh outclassed Andrey Klimov back in October to confirm his mandatory status as the number one contender and has not put a foot wrong in his career to date, winning the British, Commonwealth and WBO European belts along his 21-0 journey.

Click on the link below to watch the unmissable episode of Before The Bell.

