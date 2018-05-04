Ohara Davies takes on European champion on Saunders v Murray

Ohara Davies will take on European super-lightweight champion Josh Leather on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray at London’s O2 on June 23.





Hackney’s Davies (16-1-KO13) will make his first appearance under new promoter Frank Warren against Christopher Sebire at Elland Road on May 12 before beginning preparations for a clash with Leather (13-0-KO6).

Davies said: “I rate Leather highly. He’s 13-0 and he’s not someone I can overlook. He’ll be coming into this fight as a champion. I may be more widely known than him but I have a challenger’s mindset.

“I watched Leather against Glenn Foot and it was very close. It could’ve gone either way. Leather went down and got back up and that shows heart and grit. I can’t take him lightly.

“I’ve already watched a few of his fights and adjusted myself to fight someone of his skill level. I’m really looking forward to fighting him.





“This is a significant fight for me. It doesn’t matter which route I use to get to a world title – as long as I get there. Whichever route MTK Global and Frank want to take me down, I’m up for it.

“I’ll fight whoever is in front of me. As long as I get that world title shot at the end, I’ll be happy and I’ll do what’s asked of me.”

