David Price wants Tyson Fury fight

David Price hopes a comeback victory on Saturday night (December 2) will be the first step towards a long-awaited grudge fight against lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Liverpool heavyweight Price (21-4, 18KO) returns to the ring this weekend at MTK Global’s ‘Pride & Glory’ fight night, which will be streamed live on iFL TV (YouTube channel) from the Brentwood Centre in Essex.

Topping the bill in his first bout since suffering a stoppage loss to Christian Hammer last February, Price makes his comeback against tough Polish journeyman Kamil Sokolowski.

The 34-year-old former British and Commonwealth champion believes a pre-Christmas victory will tee up a big 2018 as he aims to get back into the mix with the world’s top heavyweights.

Price is managed by MTK Global and with his old foe Fury having recently signed an advisory deal with MTK, the Liverpudlian hopes a fight can be made between the pair in 2018.

Price defeated Fury as an amateur and the pair traded words over social media recently as both men suggested they would be keen on finally clashing in the paid ranks.

“If that’s something that Tyson Fury is serious about, I’d love the opportunity to finally get in the ring again with him and put the rivalry to bed,” said Price. “You have to be realistic, though – he’s the lineal heavyweight champion and I’ve got to prove my worth.

“I’m sure I’m going to do that in the next couple of fights and the heavyweight division is changing all the time. A few fights down the line, a fight against Fury would be massive for boxing again. I just have to get my name back out there again with a good couple of wins and it will capture the publics’ imagination,” continued the 2008 Olympic medallist.

“We’ve got history, but, to be fair, when it became apparent that we’d no longer be likely to fight each other, naturally we warmed to each other. That tends to happen in boxing and we actually quite like each other at the moment. But if we were to fight each other, I’m sure it would only take one cross word for us to be worst enemies again!”

Price headlines a busy night of action on Saturday night as 16 bouts feature on the ‘Pride & Glory’ bill, with seven MTK Global fighters in action.