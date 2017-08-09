David Price added to Smith vs. Skoglund card on 9/16

One more roll of the dice, Price geared up for comeback on Smith-Skoglund undercard September 16

Heavyweight David Price (21-4, 18 KOs) is confirmed on the World Boxing Super Series undercard when he faces Raphael Zumbano Love (39-15-1, 32 KOs) over eight rounds at the Echo Arena, Liverpool September 16.

“I’m looking forward to making a statement on the World Boxing Super Series undercard,” said 34-year old Price.





The task ahead for Price is a 36-year old Brazilian who went the distance with reputable heavyweights as Shannon Briggs and Andy Ruiz Jr.

“I know Raphael has been in with some big names and he has taken a few of them the distance. So he must be quite tricky and quite durable, but I view this fight, like all of my fights, as a must win fight.”

There have been ups and downs in Price’s career, but the Liverpool boxer has not given up the hope of achieving great results.

“I have tried to go to world level a couple of times and failed, but there’s no shame in that. It’s all about getting back to winning ways and hopefully setting up a title shot of some kind.”





Price lost his last fight February 4 at the Olympia in London when he fought for the WBO European title and was stopped by his opponent Christian Hammer in the 7th round. A tough loss that led to speculations on Price’s future.

“If you lose you manage to convince yourself to go again. After the last fight I did toy with the idea of packing it in, but after a bit of time I decided to give it a last crack of the whip because a defeat doesn’t always signal the end.”

Also added to the undercard is Mikael Lawal (2-0, 2 KO’s). The big-punching undefeated British prospect will take on the very tough Jakub Wojcik (8-19-2, 4 KOs) from Poland. The pair will meet in a four-round cruiserweight contest.

Tickets are on sale now priced £35, £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200 and £350 (VIP) via Liverpool Echo Arena.

Face value tickets are also available from www.stubhub.co.uk. StubHub is the official ticket partner and marketplace of the World Boxing Super Series.