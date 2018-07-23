David Price is determined to begin a charge back to the big time on Friday

Huge-hitting heavyweight David Price is keen to serve up a reminder of his finishing power when he returns to action at Bolton’s Macron Stadium on Saturday.





The former British and Commonwealth champion tops the MTK Manchester bill just four months after a titanic clash with No. 1-ranked Alexander Povetkin at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

While the 35-year-old Liverpudlian admits the experience of fighting in front of 80,000 was unique, he retains an unshakeable determination to finally force his way to a world title shot.

Price said: “I prefer this pressure because it means people are expecting you to do well and that’s positive. The fights in which people you say you’ve got nothing to lose give you freedom but the key is to fight with freedom whether there’s pressure or not.





“Motivating yourself for these kind of fights is very different but I’ve done everything I’m meant to do in training and cut no corners. The bigger and better the opponent, the more it whets my appetite but I know this fight can put me back in front of another big threat.

“There are some massive upsides there and available for me in Bolton. I really want to get this win and hope that something bigger will present itself afterwards.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity to fight. I’m managed by MTK Global and at the moment I have no promoter so they’re bending over backwards for me to get me out and get me back on the winning trail.”

Price is joined on the bill by a host of up-and-coming MTK Global fighters with unbeaten middleweight Ben Sheedy challenging Matthew Wigglesworth for the Central Area title.





