David Price Clashes With Kash Ali In Liverpool – Saturday LIVE on DAZN

David Price has admitted that he needs to “destroy” undefeated Brummie Kash Ali at The M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Saturday if he wants to keep his name relevant in the Heavyweight division.





The former British and Commonwealth Champion fights in is home city for the first time in nearly three years this weekend, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, determined to prove he can still mix it at the top level as he aims to make a fresh title charge in 2019.

He is all too aware of the dangerous threat posed by 15-0 Ali, a hard-hitting former sparring partner who he has shared numerous rounds with, but says nothing less than convincing knockout win will suffice.

“I think I need to make a bit of a statement,” said Price. “With the Tom Little fight being stopped the way it did, I need to show people that I’m still a force to be reckoned with. If I want to keep my name out there I’ve to be destroying Kash Ali, and that’s exactly what I’m expecting to do. I’m looking to get rid of him in style to show everyone that I mean business.





“Kash Ali has stepped up to the plate to put his undefeated record on the line against me and I respect that. We sparred a lot of rounds at Dave Coldwell’s gym so I know what he’s all about. He’s young and hungry and he’s a very dangerous fighter. This is the kind of opponent that I needed, someone to get me up for a fight.

“We know each other and he’s alright. I’ve got nothing against him. He’s standing in the way of bigger things for me and I’m going to get in there and do a job on him, it’s as simple as that. He’ll be coming for my scalp, but I’ve got big plans for 2019 and he won’t be stopping them.

“I don’t feel like there’s any pressure on me. In a lot of peoples eyes, I’m shot, I’m this and I’m that. I’m just enjoying not having any pressure on me and I can’t wait to get another win in front of my home fans, it’s been a while.

“The Heavyweight landscape is constantly changing and you need to be ready to take your chances. There’s a lot of big names in the division who all need dance partners and there’s no reason I can’t throw my name back in the mix with a couple more wins.”

Scouser gets dream title shot on monster March 30 Liverpool bill

Tom Farrell will challenge Philip Bowes for the Commonwealth Super-Lightweight crown at The M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on March 30, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Farrell, 16-1, was last in title action in September 2017 when he lost out to Ohara Davies for the WBA International strap, and the popular Liverpudlian is itching to be involved in big title action again.

Leytonstone’s Bowes stopped Tanzanian Benson Nyilawila in two rounds to win the belt at York Hall over the weekend and the 34-year-old, trained by former British Champion Darren Hamilton and Leon McKenzie, is already targeting more titles at 140lbs.

“We’ve had our eyes on the Commonwealth title for a few weeks now as we knew Philip Bowes was going to be fighting for it,” said Bowes. “When we saw him win it in good fashion at the weekend we thought it’d be the perfect fight for us and I’m buzzing to get in there on March 30.

“Philip is a tricky opponent, he’s got a nice relaxed style and he’s going to be well-prepared on March 30. He’s going to be full of confidence coming off the back of a good win and I think it will be an exciting fight for the fans. I’ll probably be on early so it should be a strong start to the night.

“My loss to Ohara Davies was a bad night at the office for me. People that are close to me know what went wrong on that night and I’ve never made any excuses. I know that I wasn’t myself but I’ve had a good phase of rebuilding over the past year. I’ve got a fight in a couple of weeks just to get my sharpness back, I’m already feeling fit so it’s great that Liverpool show is another eight weeks off. I’m going to be in great shape come fight night.”

Bowes vs. Farrell is part of a huge night of action in Liverpool.

Main event sees former WBO Super-Welterweight World Champion Liam Smith makes his long-awaited Liverpool homecoming against Sam Eggington.

Newly-crowned European Super-Lightweight Champion Joe Hughes clashes with Liverpool’s British Champion Robbie Davies Jr in a mouth-watering domestic showdown, with both belts on the line.

Former Great Britain teammates Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald look to settle their longstanding feud in a dynamite Super-Welterweight clash.

Popular Heavyweight David Price fights in Liverpool for the first time in nearly three years as he looks to make a fresh charge on the Heavyweight division following his recent win over Tom Little at The O2.

There’s also action for rising Liverpool Cruiserweight talent Craig Glover, ‘Miss GB’ Natasha Jonas and undefeated Super-Lightweight Ged ‘G-Man’ Carroll.