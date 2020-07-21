David Oliver Joyce Takes On Dangerous Baluta on Aug. 25

Irish superstar David Oliver Joyce will face a very tough test next month when he defends his WBO European super-bantamweight title against tricky Romanian Ionut Baluta.

Former Olympian Joyce (12-1, 9 KOs) faces Baluta (13-2, 2 KOs) on a stacked #MTKFightNight at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 25, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Joyce is back following his impressive victory over former world champion Lee Haskins in February, while Baluta earned a massive upset win against ex-bantamweight king TJ Doheny in March.

Those two triumphs have set up next month’s highly-anticipated contest between the two men, and Joyce is extremely excited to be back.

Joyce said: “I’m happy to get back into the ring again as it’s been a while. I haven’t stopped training during lockdown and I’ve been keeping my head clear.

“It’s great to be back in camp. We have never left really. We’ve been back working with my coach Pete Taylor for several weeks. When the good weather came in we did a lot of sessions outdoors while the gyms have been closed too.

“I’ve watched Baluta’s last fight with TJ Doheny. He’s not bad, and throws lots of punches on the back foot. TJ didn’t perform against him, but I’m in a different mind frame. I’m used to taking on guys like this so I’m looking forward in getting in there.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “We are thrilled to add this intriguing fight to our jam-packed #MTKFightNight event on August 25.

“Baluta is riding the crest of a wave beating Kyle Williams and then former World Champion TJ Doheny in March. all the while fighting out of the away corner.

“Davey is coming off a career best win against former world champion Lee Haskins in February and is hunting for a world title shot at super-bantamweight, now ranked no. 12 in the world with the WBO.”

The fight between Joyce and Baluta is part of a massive event on August 25, which also features Lewis Crocker facing Louis Greene for the WBO European welterweight title, Lee McGregor taking on Ryan Walker, Gary Cully fighting Kieran Gething and the highly-anticipated debut of James McGivern.

It’s part of a fantastic run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, which kicks off on August 11 with Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes, plus the likes of Sean McComb, Craig MacIntyre and Pierce O’Leary.

