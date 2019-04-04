Joyce vs Tiffney – Weights & Notes from Dubai

Olympian David Oliver Joyce is confident clinching the WBO European featherweight crown on Friday night is the first building block of a title-laden legacy.





‘The Punisher’ (9-0-KO7) takes on MTK Global team-mate Stephen Tiffney (10-1-KO6) for the crown on an historic #DXBUncovered show at Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club – live on ESPN+ and iFL TV.

Mullingar’s Joyce is expecting a tough battle with the Scot but believes his superior class will see him through.





Joyce said: “My amateur record shows what I’ve got but I’m probably not as well-known as some featherweight guys who’ve been on Anthony Joshua undercards and the like.

“I’m going to make my name as a pro, though, just as I did as an amateur. I want to be a worldwide name. I want people to remember me and talk about Davey Oliver Joyce – the European champion, the world champion.

“I’m not looking past Tiffney at all. I’m focused on that night and that title. I’m not going to rush anything. I won’t say that once I’ve become European champion, I’ll be straight on to a world title shot. I’ll let my management team decide.

“I’m going to win this, maybe defend it a couple of times and then decide when the time is right. I believe I’ve got the ability and talent to beat any featherweight. I’ll show how good I am on April 5.

“This is the best camp I’ve had since turning professional. I’ve been living a clean life and I’ve had some phenomenal sparring. I had some amazing rounds with Michael Conlan over in England – around 50 or 60 rounds.

“I learned a lot from sparring with Mick and talking to his trainer Adam Booth. I enjoyed it and everything has gone as planned.”

Joyce is joined on a stellar bill by several MTK Global team-mates – including Olympic champion plus fast-rising Kazakh Sultan Zaurbek, hard-hitting Australian Mateo Tapia and more.

Local fans will cheer on several of their heroes with Nigerian-born Aliu Bamidele Lasisi bidding for the WBC International super-flyweight title against Ricardo Blandon and Larry Abarra, Anahit Aroyan, Majid Al-Naqbi and Hasibullah Ahmadi also in action.

Title bouts on as stars on weight in Dubai

Friday’s historic sold out card in Dubai is one step closer as the fighters weighed in today ahead of ‘The Fight – DXB Uncovered’ at Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club – live on ESPN+ and iFL TV.

David Oliver Joyce and Stephen Tiffney clash for the vacant WBO European belt, with both men clocking in comfortably inside the featherweight limit ahead of their title showdown.

Unbeaten Joyce (9-0-KO7) came in at 124.8lb, while former Scottish Area title challenger Tiffney (10-1) tipped the scales at 125.2lb.

There is also a battle for the vacant WBC International super-flyweight title tomorrow, as unbeaten Aliu Bamidele Lasisi takes on Ricardo Blandon.

Lasisi (12-0-KO8) weighed 114.2lb, with his opponent Blandon bang on the limit of 115lb at the second attempt.

Friday’s card also features a number of exciting emerging stars, including Kazakh sensation Sultan Zaurbek, Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov and huge-hitting Mateo Tapia.

FULL LIST OF WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

WBO European featherweight title fight:

David Oliver Joyce (124.8lb) vs. Stephen Tiffney (125.2lb)

WBC International super-flyweight title fight:

Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (114.2lb) vs. Ricardo Blandon (115lb)

Lightweight bout:

Sultan Zaurbek (134.5lb) vs. Chenghong Tao (134.5lb)

Lightweight bout:

Majid Al-Naqbi (133.4lb) vs. Vladimir Lytkin (130lb)

Featherweight bout:

Shakhobidin Zoirov (121.7lb) vs. Anthony Holt (119.9lb)

Super-middleweight bout:

Mateo Tapia (167.8lb) vs. Gaganpreet Sharma (167.8lb)

Bantamweight bout:

Larry Abarra (119.5lb) vs. Raymond Commey (120.6lb)

Super-lightweight bout:

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani (137.3lb) vs. Sk Saheb (135.6lb)

Super-welterweight bout:

Abilkhaiyr Shegaliyev (153.4lb) vs. Teimuraz Abuladze (152.5lb)

Super-bantamweight bout:

Anahit Aroyan (119lb) vs. Nongnun Sor Praithong (121.9lb)

Super-bantamweight bout:

Hasibullah Ahmadi (122.3lb) vs. Manot Comput (120.8lb)