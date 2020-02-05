News: David Lemieux injured / BoxNation Dates

A back injury succumbed during training forces boxer David Lemieux to withdraw himself from the February 21st gala at the Colisée Financière Sun Life in Rimouski. It will therefore be the Trois-Rivières Olympian Simon Kean (18-1, 17 KOs) who will be headlining the event, against the American giant Daniel Martz (19-8-1, 16 KOs) and Erik Bazinyan (24-0, 18 KOs) against Timo Laine (27-12, 11 KOs) as the co-main of this event which will be televised in its entirety on TVA Sports as of 7 pm.





Being forced to put a halt on his training for 2-3 weeks following the injury, David Lemieux’s team had no choice but to cancel his fight since he will not be able to complete his training camp adequately.

The promoters are however confident that the quality of the evening will not be affected. In fact, in addition to the two main bouts, Artem Oganesyan (11-0, 9 KOs), Leila Beaudoin (1-0), Thomas Chabot (1-0, 1 KO), Sébastien Roy (8 -0, 1 KO), Nurzat Sabirov (10-0, 9 KOs), Mathieu Duguay (professional debut) as well as Hubert Poulin (1-0) will also be in action during this evening which promises to be rich in action.

Tickets for the February 21st Gala at the Colisée Financière Sun Life are on sale starting at $39 on ticketacces.net. For more information, visit www.eottm.com.





BoxNation announce new shows for February including three World Title fights

Three live events added to BoxNation boxing schedule for February, including PBC and Golden Boy cards

Gary Russell Jr defends World Featherweight Title this Saturday in Pennsylvania

Second month of exciting new strategic partnership with Premier Sports





Featherweight star Gary Russell Jr defends his WBC World Title on the first of three live events coming up on BoxNation in February 2020, the second month of a new strategic partnership with Premier Sports.

Russell Jr is regarded as one of the best in the business and on Saturday night he faces Tugstsogt ‘King Tug’ Nyambayar, a 2012 Olympic silver medallist, in what could be one of his toughest tests. Double-Olympic gold medallist Guillermo Rigondeaux aims to win the WBA Bantamweight crown in the chief support bout.

BoxNation subscribers can look forward to a double header the following weekend, starting with rising star Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) headlining a Golden Boy bill against Francisco Fonseca on Friday 14th February, with former three-weight World Champion Jorge Linares boxing on the undercard.

On February 15th, unbeaten Super-Middleweight Caleb Plant defends his IBF belt in a homecoming bout against German mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz, who boasts a 85% knockout ratio.

List of confirmed events on BoxNation

Gary Russell Jr v Tugstsogt Nyambayar: Sunday 9th February at 2am (Saturday night show)

Ryan Garcia v Francisco Fonseca: Saturday 15th February, time TBC (Friday night show)

Caleb Plant v Vincent Feigenbutz: Sunday 16th February at 1am (Saturday night show)

In March, BoxNation will be available free of charge to current Premier Sports customers on Sky and the Premier Player. Customers subscribed to BoxNation via Sky will automatically get free access to Premier Sports 1, 2 and LaLigaTV.

New customers looking to sign up to BoxNation can do so via https://www.boxnation.com/ subscribe