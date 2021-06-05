David Lemieux destroys Zagarra in two – Boxing Results

Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) presented its boxing gala in association with La Reine des Bières, Mise-O-Jeu and Videotron at the Holiday Inn hotel in Cuernavaca, on Punching Grace and Indigo’s networks. This event featured the bouts of David Lemieux against David Zegarra, Simon Kean against Donald Haynesworth Jr., Erik Bazinyan against Scott Sigmon and Martine Vallières Bisson who fought Maricruz Gomez Soto.

Faithful to his habits, David Lemieux put the pressure on from the first bell on David Zegarra who showed good defensive movements in his upper body during the first round. On the other hand, Lemieux managed to send his opponent to the canvas towards the end of the first round. Saved by the bell, Zegarra began the second round without fully regaining his senses. But David Lemieux felt his opponent weaken and wanted to finish the job quickly by throwing himself on his opponent to the dissatisfaction of his coach, Marc Ramsay. The latter advised his boxer to calm down and surprise Sigmon in a sneakier way. Lemieux still kept up the pace and managed to close the show by sending Zegarra twice to the floor in the second round. David Lemieux therefore managed to win the fight convincingly, as he was supposed to.

As the second main event of the evening, Simon Kean faced Donald Haynesworth jr. Both boxers have excellent punching power and are used to being very aggressive in the arena. From the first moments of the fight, however, Haynesworth seemed to want to let Kean work by maintaining a good defense, thus exhausting him. However, Simon Kean used a more cunning tactique by varying his attacks to the body and the head to manage to put an end to the hostilities at the end of the 4th round, when Haynesworth’s corner threw in the towel.

The new trainer of Simon Kean, Vincent Auclair seemed satisfied with the progress of his pugilist and intends to have Simon box again very quickly while continuing their collaboration. In addition, Erik Bazinyan was in a championship fight while he was putting his NABA title on the line while also being able to get his hands on the NABF super middleweight belt and thus hope to slip into the WBC’s top 15 world rankings. He had before him a solid veteran in Scott Sigmon. He has already offered excellent performances against Matvey Korobov and Roy Jones jr.

However, Bazinyan was dominant from the start to the end of the fight. He showed excellent technique and was the ref had to step in in the 2nd round to save Sigmon, allowing Erik return to Quebec with his two belts. At the start of the evening, Martine Vallières Bisson was very dominant against the Mexican Maricruz Gomez Soto. Vallières signed a victory by referee stoppage in the first round since Gomez sustained a serious cut in the eyebrow in addition to having quite a serious nosebleed. Vallières was very grateful to her supporters who allowed her to be part of EOTTM’s explosive card, during the post-fight interview.