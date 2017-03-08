David Gonzales looking to rebound this Saturday night against Juan Rodriguez

Super Lightweight prospect David Gonzales is looking to rebound from his 1st professional setback when he takes on Juan Rodriguez in the 6-round co-feature bout this Saturday night at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions.





In the 8-round main event, Tyrone Brunson (23-6-2, 22 KO’s) takes on Brandon Quarles (18-3-1, 9 Ko’s) in a middleweight bout.

Gonzales, 27 years old originally from Philadelphia, but now calls San Antonio home, and is coming off a stunning 1st round stoppage defeat to Samuel Teah on November 11th.

“Training is going well in Texas. I come down here as I have a job selling solar panels. The sparring is great. There are a lot of tough Mexican fighters down here. They come hard and are always in shape,” Said Gonzales.

Gonzales now 8-1-2 with two knockouts, has gone back to the drawing board, and is working hard on his craft.

“I have been working on getting better on defense, boxing, just my balance and skills.”

In Rodriguez, he is facing a competitor that has a record of 6-6-1 with five knockouts, and has a knockout victory over previously undefeated Philly area fighter Nathaniel Rivas.

“I don’t know much other then he is tough, and comes to fight. He isn’t the most skilled fighter, but I hear he hits hard. But you can never underestimate any fighter.”

Gonzales views the Teah fight as just a slight setback and a learning experience, and he doesn’t feel that he was knocked too far off track of realizing his goals.

“I just want to get back in the win column. Then maybe two more wins and fight an undefeated fighter, so I can move up the rankings. I am a confident fighter. I just got caught with a punch behind the head against Teah, and that’s boxing.”

“I just want people to know that I am back, and ready for a big win this Saturday. I just want to keep getting better and become a world champion.”

In 6-round bouts:

Victor Vasquez (6-2, 2 KO’s) of Yonkers, NY fights Mike Fowler (5-6, 2 KO’s) of Milwaukee, WI in a super lightweight bout.

Carlos Rosario (6-1, 2 KO’s) of Pennsauken, NJ will take on Lance Williams (7-7, 7 KO’s) of Muscatine, IA in a lightweight bout.

In 4-round bouts:

Vincent Floyd (1-2-1) of Philadelphia will battle pro debuting Blaine Donkor of Washington, DC in a welterweight bout

Brandon Robinson (1-1) of Philadelphia takes on pro debuting Lamont McLaughlin of Philadelphia in light heavyweight bout.

Sam Oropeza will take on Joe Parkinson in a battle of Philadelphia based, pro debuting cruiserweights.

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHouseBoxing.eventbrite.com