David Brophy fights on March 22 in Glasgow, Scotland

David Brophy is ready for a fresh start after teaming up with new trainer Lawrence Murphy ahead of his return to the ring at the Emirates Arena on March 22.





Former Commonwealth champion Brophy (21-2-1) will have his new team in his corner for the first time during the fight in Glasgow later this month, and he’s confident the new partnership can lead to good things.

Brophy said: “Things have been going great. I’ve obviously changed trainers recently but I’ve had a good camp and been getting some good sparring, so I’m looking forward to getting in the ring again in a couple of weeks.

“It’s only been a recent change of trainer, but I’ve known Lawrence Murphy for a long time. There are no hard feelings with Billy Nelson, I just needed a change and a bit of freshness, so I’m sure this will be good for my future.





“I’m training alongside Kieran Smith now and being on the same bill as him is good. Scottish boxing is thriving right now and it is packed full of talent.

“It’s going to be good to be fighting at the Emirates Arena again. The past shows that MTK Global have put on there have been brilliant as it’s a good venue and a great atmosphere. Hopefully things can continue and the shows get bigger and bigger.”

It is a stacked bill in Glasgow, with Iain Butcher challenging Scott Allan for the Celtic bantamweight title, while Kieran Smith defends his WBC International Silver super-welterweight belt against Adam Harper.

There are a number of talented stars on the undercard too, including Lewis Benson, Michael McGurk, Reece McFadden and Jack Turner.

