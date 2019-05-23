David Benavidez To Kick Off Training Camp In Canastota

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today former WBC super middleweight champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez will begin training camp for his upcoming WBC title fight while in Canastota for the 30th Annual Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





The World Boxing Council (WBC) recently mandated a bout between Benavidez and current 168-pound champion Anthony Dirrell that will likely take place in August or September.

Benavidez will hold public workouts for fans at 1 pm on Friday (June 7th) and Saturday (June 8th) on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds.

“I’m looking forward to my first visit to the Hall of Fame and am excited to kick off training camp in Canastota this June in my quest to regain the WBC championship belt,” said Benavidez.





Fighting out of his hometown of Phoenix, AZ, Benavidez turned pro in 2013 after an undefeated (15-0) amateur career. In his 19th pro bout, Benavidez won a 12-round split decision over Ronald Gavril on September 8, 2017 to become, at age 20, the youngest 168-pound champion in history. After successfully defending against Gavril (W 12) in a return bout, he was stripped of the title. Benavidez returned to the ring in March to score an impressive second round knockout over J’Leon Love on the Errol Spence – Mikey Garcia undercard. The undefeated boxer has a record of 21-0 (18 KOs).

“David Benavidez has tremendous potential to become a superstar in the sport of boxing and already has his name in the history books as the youngest super middleweight champion ever,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are so happy that he will begin training in Canastota on his mission to regain the championship belt.”

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, bantamweight champion Paulie Ayala, Olympic gold medalist and two-time welterweight champion Mark Breland, two-division champion Antonio “Magic Man” Tarver, two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields, three-division champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley, referee Kenny Bayless and Hall of Famers Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Pernell Whitaker, Michael Carbajal, “Chiquita” Gonzalez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Michael Spinks, Carlos Ortiz, Larry Hazzard and Marc Ratner,are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

Celebrated film and television star Holt McCallany, who currently stars in the hit Netflix series Mindhunter, will be Grand Marshal of the 2019 Boxing Hall of Fame Parade of Champions scheduled for Sunday, June 9th at 1 p.m.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 30th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .