David Benavidez fights Ronald Gavril this Friday on Showtime Boxing

The sport of boxing was the center of attention in August with a record-setting mega event that captured the imagination of the public. A trio of shows presented by Premier Boxing Champions in September will give fans more opportunities to see young boxers on the rise in the sport.



“Premier Boxing Champions will present three shows that will deliver the kind of excitement that fans have come to appreciate. All three shows involve boxers who have a bright future in the sport and are tomorrow’s stars,” said Tim Smith, VP of Communications for Haymon Boxing.



David Benavidez (18-0, 17 KOs) will take on Ronald Gavril (18-1, 14 KOs) for the vacant super middleweight world title in a bout that will have historical implications when the two boxers square off in a 12-round bout that headlines a SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION® on Friday, September 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The 20-year-old Benavidez has the chance to become the youngest super middleweight champion in history and the youngest reigning boxing world champion in the sport today. Gavril is looking to win the title that was once held by his Mayweather Promotions teammate, Badou Jack, who vacated the title to move up to 175 pounds where he claimed a light heavyweight world title with a dominant victory over Nathan Cleverly on Aug. 26.



The undercard will feature two more exciting matches in the super middleweight division. Once-beaten contender J’Leon Love (23-1, 13 KOs) will battle Texas-native Abraham Han (26-3, 16 KOs) in a 10-round bout and unbeaten prospect Caleb Plant (15-0, 10 KOs) takes on Andrew Hernandez (19-6-1, 9 KOs) in 10 rounds of action.



Unbeaten super lightweight contender Mario Barrios (19-0, 11 KOs) will clash with Philadelphia’s Naim Nelson (13-3, 1 KO) in a 10-round battle from Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Tuesday, September 16 at 10 p.m./7 p.m. PT. The 22-year-old Barrios of San Antonio has been on a roll this year, knocking out Yardley Armenta Cruz in March and Jose Luis Rodriguez in June.



In the other televised bouts, Brooklyn light heavyweight prospect Earl Newman (10-0, 7 KOs) takes on Toledo’s Paul Parker (8-2, 4 KOs) in an 8-round bout to open the broadcast and a pair of undefeated featherweight prospects Stephen Fulton (11-0, 5 KOs) and Adam Lopez (8-0, 3 KOs) face off in an eight-round co-main event.



Six boxers with a combined record of 72-1 will do battle on TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Sept. 26 from Cannery Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET. Unbeaten Cuban super featherweight Leduan Barthelemy (13-0, 7 KOs) will meet Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-2, 7 KOs) from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico in a 10-round main event.



In the co-main event Alejandro Salinas (8-1, 8 KOs) of Youngstown, Ohio battles Duarn Vue (12-0-2, 4 KOs) of Madison, Wisconsin in an eight-round super featherweight bout. In the opening TV bout, Bryan Figueroa (12-0, 5 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico will fight for the first time outside of Mexico when he takes on Ivan Jimenez (7-0-1, 4 KOs), who is from Cuba but now lives in Las Vegas, in an eight-round lightweight match.