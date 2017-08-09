David Benavidez’s goal is to KO Ronald Gavril

Red-hot super middleweight contender David “El Bandera Roja/Red Flag” Benavidez is promising his best performance to date when he faces Ronald Gavril for the WBC Super Middleweight Championship.

The 20-year-old Benavidez (18-0, 17 KOs), ranked WBC #4, will be vying to become the youngest super middleweight champion in boxing history when he faces NABF champion Gavril (18-1, 14 KOs), rated #8, on September 8.

Benavidez was originally scheduled to face former champ Anthony Dirrell until Dirrell was injured. And with top contenders Callum Smith, Avni Yildirim and Chris Eubank Jr. all competing in the WBC Diamond Tournament, Gavril is the highest available contender. The winner of the tournament will become the mandatory to the winner of Benavidez vs. Gavril.





“I’m excited,” said Benavidez. “My goal is always to knock a guy out. But even if it doesn’t come, we’ll look magnificent in the fight and I’ll win that title.”

Benavidez says opponent Gavril is capable of a number of different styles, but he’ll be ready for any of them. “I have been watching film on him. He’s more of a boxer, but he does have a brawling ability. He was a great amateur as well. He had a lot of fights, but we’re training hard. I’m working with a lot of different types of styles, boxers and brawlers, so whatever he brings on the 8th I’ll be ready.”

The culmination of a lifetime of hard work, Benavidez says it would be a huge honor for him to become the youngest 168-lb champion in history. “It would be a great honor to become the youngest super middleweight champion ever. That would be a really great accomplishment for me. I’ve been training for this my entire life.”

With four weeks already banked and five to go at Big Bear training camp, Benavidez says he’ll be in the shape of his life on September 8. “This will be my best performance ever. As long as they put top-notch guys in front me, they will always bring the best out of me.”