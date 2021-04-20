David Adeleye Happy To Wreck Dave Allen’s Comeback

HEAVYWEIGHT banger David Adeleye insists he is ready to let Dave Allen and Nathan Gorman feel his power.

Adeleye has shown he can pack a punch and knocked out his first five professional opponents in style.

The Notting Hill man is back in action on Saturday (April 24), live on BT Sport.

Adeleye, 24, has oozed potential in his string of wins and is happy to be pushed by promoter Frank Warren who is matching the former ABA Junior and Senior Novices champion well.

Allen is returning to boxing following a short retirement and Gorman is closing in on a second British title shot after suffering his only career defeat against Daniel Dubois.

Adeleye said: “Dave Allen and Nathan Gorman are fights I think I can take. I am confident in myself, I believe in myself and I can beat them.

“Dave would be a good contest for me. He has been in there with some great fighters.

“It would be a good fight and it is one I would take.

“Dave is talking only boxing four or six rounders so I could get to stage that I have gone passed him.

“Credit to Nathan. He is a good fighter and you can see that, but he is someone I believe I can take on.

“I don’t just ask for these fight to say it. If they got made there wouldn’t be a ‘no’ from me.

“My development has been perfect and I know there is no rush, but if it was down to me I would want these fights.”

Four of Adeleye’s wins have come inside two rounds, and usually durable Phil Williams was stopped in three.

“As fights get longer the opposition will be better. I will get more time to break opponents down and box instead of just trying to blast them out,” added Adeleye who studied at the University of Wolverhampton, where he graduated in 2018 with a degree in Business Management.

“There have been opponents who were meant to give me rounds, like Williams. He was tough and I had to do a few things different to get him out of there, but it came together.

“I am disciplined and an all year round fighter. I don’t train in seasons. I always stay ready. After each fight I have a week off and then I’m back in the gym, improving.

“Nothing comes easy. As long as I stay grounded and guided I know I can go all the way.”

He might be in a hurry to make his name in the boxing business, but trainer Frank Greaves ensures Adeleye remains focused.

Adeleye says: “It’s easy to get knocked off your high horse and why I always mention staying disciplined and grounded.

“It must be hard for fighters when they are suddenly earning big money and having big fights. At the same time, it’s easy because if you want something you stay disciplined.

“I have good people around me who will keep me in check like my family and coach, Frank Greaves.

“I think Frank likes me saying these names. He doesn’t want be with a fighter who doesn’t believe in himself.

“He does the training and might say something on opponents because he knows where I am at, but doesn’t bother when I call someone out.”

Denzel Bentley (14-0-1) vs Felix Cash (13-0) for the British and Commonwealth middleweight titles headlines a bumper night of boxing, live on BT Sport on April 24.

Also on the card, light heavyweight star Callum Johnson (18-1) marks his return to the ring with a battle against the experienced Emil Markic (32-2) for the WBO Global championship.

Other Queensberry prospects besides Adeleye (5-0) on the show are George Davey (3-0), Henry Turner (4-0), James Heneghan (4-0) and Karol Itauma (1-0).

