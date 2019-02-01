Davey Oliver Joyce vs Stephen Tiffney on March 15 in Manchester

Decorated amateur Davey Oliver Joyce believes amateur experience gives him a clear edge over WBO European title rival Stephen Tiffney.





‘The Punisher’ Joyce (9-0-KO7) clashes with Scotland’s Tiffney (10-1-KO4) at Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester on March 15 – live on iFL TV – and is confident of taking home the vacant featherweight crown.

Joyce said: “As an amateur, I boxed some of the best in the world but regardless of the opponent, there’s been no messing about. This guy will bring the best out of me and I’ll show the world what I’m about.

“He’s a decent guy and he’s a good, stronger fighter. I’ve never sparred him but I know his style. He’s a switcher. I’m not going to take anything for granted because he’ll come with a game plan.





“I won’t disrespect him but I’ve got an amateur record behind me and he hasn’t. I bring everything – all those experiences at world, Europeans and Olympic level – with me. He doesn’t have a good amateur record so I have it all to lose.

“I’m going to bring some people from Mullingar and he’s going to bring some down from Scotland and we’re going to meet on neutral ground. It’s neither of our hometowns but that’ll make for a very good atmosphere.

“This is a great show for MTK Global. Some people don’t have subscription channels and now all they need to do is watch it for free on iFL TV.”

Joyce won two European Union gold medals in the amateur ranks and was selected for the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he reached the last 16.

In addition to Joyce vs. Tiffney, the MTK Global card in Manchester features the likes of Raza Hamza, Macaulay McGowan, Ben Sheedy, Craig Bunn and more.

