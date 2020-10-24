Dave Allen faces Christopher Lovejoy on October 31 live on DAZN

Dave Allen will fight Christopher Lovejoy on the undercard of the blockbuster Heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all of its nine markets including the U.S.

Fan’s favorite Allen was due to make his ring return against Christian Hammer before the German was forced out after testing positive for COVID-19 now meets undefeated Christopher Lovejoy, whose 100% KO record from his 19 professional bouts see him ranked in the top 15 with the WBA.

2019 held mixed fortunes for Allen, who has now linked up with trainer Jamie Moore, with ‘The White Rhino’ looking to end Lovejoy’s unbeaten run in style.

“I’m looking forward to this fight with Chris,” said Allen. “He’s positioned 15th with the WBA, and I’d love to take that World ranking. He’s a big, strong man, and just look at his record – He’s done what’s been asked of him in those 19 fights. There’s not much footage of him, so I don’t know really

know what I’m preparing for, which adds to the intrigue, but I’m going in there to do a number on him.”

“I finally made it here to the U.K!” said Lovejoy. “I’m here to shock the world and show what Chris Lovejoy is really about. Dave will end up number 20 on my record. I’ve traveled a long way, so I hope he shows up!”

“This is fascinating,” added promoter Eddie Hearn. “Here we have this giant in Christopher Lovejoy that has amassed 19 wins with 19 KOs against limited opposition and has somehow found himself in the world top 15.

The truth is, he might be an absolute beast, or he may get found out, but for Dave Allen, it’s a huge opportunity.

There will be plenty of eyeballs on this fight, and if Dave can get the win, he will force himself into the World rankings and land a major fight in 2021. I have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to find out!”

Allen vs. Lovejoy lands of a huge night of action which sees former Undisputed Cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet in a thrilling Heavyweight clash.

Other fights on the card: