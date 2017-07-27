Darren Townley: Summer Sizzler II

Darren Townley is delighted to be competing a Challenge Super Lightweight belt in his home town this weekend.

The 29 year old will face the experienced Ibrar Riyaz on BCBPromotions’ ‘Summer Sizzler II’ at the Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday (29th July). Townley has been defeated once in his seven fight professional career so far but despite him being the heavy favourite, the Plymouth pugilist admits he is wary of his opponent and is ready for the unexpected on fight night.

“Preparation has gone really well,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “This one is ideal because in the last couple of fights we had an opponent change like four or five weeks in.





“This time we were given Riyaz from the beginning and we have been able to focus on him and get everything perfect for this.

“I know he is tough, all the lads that fight on the road are. He will be game and he will give me a test and I am not expecting to go in there and blow him away.

“I want to go out there and look good and out-point him and look classy. The main thing is to make sure I get the win and get the belt.

“I have a game plan for this fight that we have been working towards for the last eight weeks. To be fair to Riyaz he comes out and he doesn’t box the same every fight.





“Sometimes he comes forward, sometimes he fights on the back foot and other times he fights in bursts so we have considered all that and we will deal with it on the night.

“We will size him up and see what he comes out like and take it from there. I have got a few styles in the bank ready for whatever he turns up like.”

‘The Terminator’ wants to use the Challenge belt as a stepping stone to area titles in the future and he is excited about the prospect of capturing it in front of a raucous home crowd.

“This belt can push me to move on to better things so it is a very important fight in my career,” he added. “If I win here I can then go for the Southern Area and belts like that which is brilliant.

“It would be fantastic to get my first title in my hometown. I never expected to be able to do it. I thought it was going to be in London or something.

“It is brilliant fighting there on the Goodwin shows but to have it at home with all my friends and family watching and to have a big support behind me will be amazing.

“The belt will be a boost for my career. After this I can go for the bigger titles like the Southern Area.

“I am ready to go for the Southern Area. If there is an opportunity there and a chance to fight for it then I would happily go for it.

“But I am not overlooking this fight and I am desperate to get the challenge belt and after I get the win I will then sit down and discuss what is next.

“I just want to take it one step at a time. I want to win this and then we will see what options are available to us after then but I want to go for other belts in my career as well. This will hopefully just be the start of my journey to those titles in the future.”

Townley was handed his first defeat back in October by Henry Janes who has gone on to beat a number of talented fighters.

But the Super Lightweight believes he is a better competitor because of the loss and he feels he is ready for the step up in his career now.

“I feel like the loss is completely behind me. I think it put me back a little bit but I am definitely over that now and I have moved on far from that.

“Janes has done well since beating me but I know if I boxed him again now I would beat him.

“I think it was a blessing in disguise because I have learned from it and I don’t want it to happen again so I won’t let it happen.

“I have looked over why I lost and I wasn’t at my best and we have worked on every possible thing that could have affected me.

“I think it showed in my last two performances that I have fixed that and I am a better fighter now.

“I am happy doing eight rounds in this one. I think I will be fine with it. I have been doing a lot of rounds in sparring and on the pads and I have been stepping it up each time.

“The longer fights will suit me because my fitness is always good and I tend to come on strong towards the end of fights.

“I have got past the four rounds and the six rounds and now I just need something to push me further. This fight has given me so much motivation because I want to win a belt so bad.

“I have worked the hardest that I have during any camp for this one and I am sure that will pay off when I am in the ring.”

Plymouth’s Des Newton tops the bill against Liam Richards as he looks to retain his British Lightweight Challenge Belt.

Newton is joined by fellow Plymouth pugilist, lightweight, Chris Adaway, whilst Exter welterweight, Faheem Khan, and Newquay super middleweight, Brad Pauls, complete the card.

Tickets are £30 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).