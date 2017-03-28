Darren Snow’s gamble pays off at High Stakes show

North NottsArena played host to a six-fight card titled ‘High Stakes’on May 25th, courtesy of boxing promoter Joe Elfidh.

It was the fourth JE Promotions event at the 750-capacity East Midlands venue and the first of 2017 on the weekend when British Summer Time officially begun.





The eagerly-awaited decider between Darren Snow (5-11-1)and Richard Harrison (2-15) stole the show as the pair went at it hammer and tongs.

It was always going to be the fight of the night between local lad Snow and rival Harrison, 31 from Surrey, to complete their trilogy, held at one apiece going into the four-round light-heavyweight contest.

The decider saw both boxers coming out of the corners swinging, each looking for an all-out war. It was clear to see that both sides were going to give it their all to get the all-important win.

It was nothing short of a tear-up but Snowy always had the last answer in the exchanges and the 35-year-old from Dinnington took the decision at 39-37 on points and remains unbeaten in all contests at the North Notts Arena.

Opening the show, Margate’s Ricky Leach (2-15-1) and Islington’s Jules Phillips (1-4) kicked off the event with a four-round bantamweight contest.

Phillips, 22-years-old from North London,dictated the pace of the fight and outworked the Kent puncher with faster combinations and a higher work rate.

Although Leach, 27, never looked troubled, he was reluctant to let his hands go, allowing Phillips to win comfortably on points, taking all four rounds at 40-36.

Debutant Jordan McLoughlin (1-0), 25-years-old from Lincoln, got his paid career off to a good start with a landslide points win over 22-year-old Dale Arrowsmith (1-4).

Welterweight McLoughlinset the pace of the contest immediately and dictated it thereon. He was the aggressor throughout and had his rival on back foot constantly.

In the latter rounds, the Lincolnshire lad’s body shots had visibly slowed down his six-foot-tall opponent to give him the advantage and subsequent victory.

Yorkshire amateur boxing championKyle Fox (1-0) dazzled in his pro debut with a points win over the experienced Kieran Grey (8-61-2).

The 23–year-old middleweight from Doncaster proved to be a sharpshooter with an array of flashy combinations at his disposal.

He gave away a few pounds in weight to his super-middleweight counterpart from Shropshire but still came out on top with a 40-37 points victory, much to the delight of his huge following that had the loudest voice in the arena on the night.

Welterweight Mark Weston (2-0) was too much for his Scottish opponent as he doubled his win tally with a third-round stoppage victory.

GuiseppeDuprato (2-13) was down in rounds two and three before officiating referee Kevin Parker called time on the one-sided contest.

Weston, a welterweight from North Anston, originally debuted back in September 2014 at the Ice Sheffield with a successful win over the recently deceased BhekiMoyo 40-35 on points.

Doncaster’s Daniel Slaney (8-1-1) defeated a determined Curtis Gargano(0-30-1) on points over four-rounds at light-heavyweight in the headlining fight.

The southpaw, signed to Stefy Bull, was faced with a relentless attacker on his debut appearance on a JE Promotions show.

Gargano wanted to drag the southpaw into a dogfight, who spent most of the fight pinned to the ropes but managed to get off the better work, outboxing him and landing shots from a variety of angles.

The 31-year-old light-heavyweight stayed focused against the persistent aggressor and stuck to his superior boxing skills to win the close fight scored at 39-37 by referee Kevin Parker.

Slaney, a university graduate and qualified maths teacher, will next contest for the vacant Central Area title on June 10th at the Doncaster Dome against JE Promotions fighter Richard Thomas (4-1).

Promoter Elfidh confirmed that the next show is already planned for July 1st at the same venue, “It was another great show at the North Notts Arena with some fantastic boxing on display,” he said.

“We are looking ahead to July 1st for the next show and all the boys are going to be back in the gym soon working hard towards the next date.”

For tickets to the show, visit https://www.facebook.com/JEsportsnetwork/ or call07539171160