Darren Goodall vs. Talik Taylor on Bergen Brawl card on April 21

With Rising Promotions North Jersey Debut quickly approaching, the card is shaping up. In the Main Event, local favorite Darren “Venom” Goodall (5-0,3KO) of Wyckoff, NJ will go up against against Talik Taylor (3-10) of Freeport, NY over six rounds on a show full of local up and comers.





In the newly announced co-feature, Pleasantville’s Anthony “Juice” Young (18-2,6KO) will go up against his toughest test to date in Enver Halili (10-1, 3ko) from the Bronx.

Young looks to settle the score with the Halili name, after suffering a TKO defeat to Enver’s older brother Skender Halili (16-2 13ko) in February of 2016.

The Young/Halili fight will be taking the spot of co-feature after Rising Promotions’ own Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna has decided to sit this one out. “The business side of things are getting busy in my career and I have to be on point at all times. I do not feel a rush to get back into the ring and risk what I am currently working on. I’ll be back, no later than july, but for now I would like to focus on my business and my family” LaManna, who is expecting a baby girl in May, said regarding his decision to step back and focus on his duties as promoter for this go round.

As far as fighters who will be getting in the ring on April 21 at The Arena in Paramus, NJ the list has grown to include the aforementioned Enver Halili, as well as other local prospects. In a 4 round Cruiserweight bout, Charles Jefferson from Lacey, NJ making his pro-debut against Leon Johnson (2-0) of Paterson.





In a 8 round Welterweight bout, Reading PA’s Kashon Hutchinson (3-4, 1 KO) will be facing off against Yurik Mamedov (8-1) from the not so local Yaroslav, Russia.

Alberto Delgado (0-2-3) from Roanoke, VA and Michael Bynum (0-2) from Rocky Mount, NC will be making the trip to Paramus to face Omar Salem (2-0) and Rising Promotion’s Nahir Albright (3-1) who hail from Brooklyn, and Philadelphia, respectively.

Also making a trip across the pond is Tomas Romain (6-1) of Champigny, France (now residing in Brooklyn, NY) who will be fighting Middletown, NJ’s Tyrone Luckey (9-8-2).

Orange New Jersey’s Steve Moore (0-3) will be seeking his first win against Brooklyn’s Laquan Lewis (2-9) in a 4 round Welterweight bout.





Overall, this is boxing and cards are always subject to change so stay tuned to Rising Promotions on Facebook to catch all the latest updates!

Tickets can be purchased at www.RSPBoxing.com

Ticket Prices: $55, $80, $150

Saturday, April 21, 2018, 6pm

The Arena Sports Facility. 859 NJ-17. Paramus, New Jersey