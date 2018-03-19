Darrel Church dazzles with first round KO on Joe Joyce undercard

Light-heavyweight “Dazzling” Darrel Church (6-2-1) scored a sensational knockout on March 17 at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.





The 28-year-old from Chelmsford landed a powerful right hand on opponent Rikke Askew (2-3) on the undercard of Joe Joyce’s third professional fight.

The Essex puncher stalked the South Londoner around the ring before landing the perfect punch to end the scheduled four-round light-heavyweight contest inside the opener.

The accurate straight right hit the target perfectly to send the Woolwich-born boxer crashing to the canvas. It was the third and final knockdown, as Church managed to hurt Askew with the lead backhand shortly before, quickly following up with a barrage of shots to deck the Londoner, who bravely rose to his feet before getting floored again.

Post-fight Church commented on the performance, “My first stoppage I’ve had in my career. To have a stoppage on a show like this, it couldn’t have gone any better!

“I put him down, he got back up again, I put him down again, and on the third time I caught him cold.





“I’ve been working on loads of things in the gym with Scott Massey; I’m punching harder, faster, stronger, and now I’ll be moving on to bigger and better things.”

It was the 175-pounder’s first career stoppage and he aims to use the win to land a rematch with rival Jordan Joseph (7-2-1) next, claiming that they have unfinished business to settle after Church was forced to retire with an eye injury in the ninth-round of their Southern Area light-heavyweight title eliminator last November.

“I’m looking to be as busy as possible, I want the Southern Area title this year, there’s the possibility of moving down to super-middle, I was 12st 6lbs for this fight and I could still go further down.”

Co-headliner on the Hayemaker Promotions show, Joe Joyce, needed just 38 seconds to blast Honduran opponent Donnie Palmer away and claim his third win as a professional.

In the other headlining fight, British cruiserweight champion Matty Askin sizzled in a second-round stoppage of mandatory challenger Stephen Simmons. Blackpool’s Askin landed a wicked body shot to down the Scot, who couldn’t recover in time to beat the count.





