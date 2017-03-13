Darrel Church fight date switched to April 1

A last-minute withdrawal has seenlight-heavyweight prospect Darrel Church’s (3-1-1)next fight switched to April 1st in Southend.

‘Dazzling’ was due to face Richard Harrison (2-13) at London’s York Hall on March 11th but fell ill in the days preceding the eventtitled ‘Knuckle 2 Knuckle’that saw underdog Chris Hobbs (6-1-1) defeat favourite Jordan Joseph (6-1-1) on points to win the Southern Area light-heavyweight title.





The 27-year-old Essex boxer was initially devastated at his situation after an eight-week training camp but manager Steve Goodwin came up trumps by landing his light-heavyweight charge with a new fight date just three week’s later at a local show in Southend.

The 175-pounder from Witham will now fight on a Warrior Boxing Promotions show at the Skylark Hotel in Southend on April Fool’s Day.

He said, “It’s all turned out alright in the end!I woke up last Friday in a terrible state, I felt horrendous and I just couldn’t believe it but I was too ill to do anything.

“All over the weekend I felt terrible but, luckily, it couldn’t have worked out any better, in the end. I’m now fighting on a local Essex show on April 1st instead, so I’m actually quite happy after all.

“My manager Steve Goodwin jumped straight on it for me so I was really happy with how quick he responded.”

It’ll be Church’s sixth fight in his two-and-a-half year-long professional career, back in his home county of Essex where he originally began his prize-fighting journey following an unbeaten stint in the unlicensed scene.

The Witham resident first debuted back in 2014 at the Grays Civic Hall when signed to Carl Greaves and ended his inaugural year undefeated with two wins on his ledger.

Those bouts were just four months apart but, since then, he has endured inactive spells spanning over 10 months and only managed to fight once during 2015, suffering a shock defeat to Angelo Crowe (2-6).

A long-awaited reappearance came in April 2016 at the York Hall against Mitch Mitchell (7-54-3), the pair sharing the honours in a hard-fought draw.

The Essex boxer then got back to winning ways to secure his third win in his fifth pro bout against Croatian Toni Bilic (1-6) on December 3rd at the same East End venue.

“People say that things happen for a reason and, on this occasion, I actually think that’s right,” he continued to say. “It’s not the famous York Hall but it’s local and I’m really looking forward to it!

“My opponent will be different to Richard Harrison, who I was previously due to face, so my team are looking for another at the moment, but I’m not fussed who it is – I’ll fight anyone.”

The former unlicensed star benefits from top sparring at a nearby army barracks in Colchester due to trainer Mark Massow’s connections as an ex-Paratrooper. He also frequents the Peacock Gym to spar with Frank Warren’s undefeated prospect Anthony Yarde.

Church plans to move uptosix-rounds after his April 1st fight before aiming for a British Challenge belt towards the end of the year.

April 1st

The five-fight card promoted by Warrior Boxing Promotions will also feature highly-rated unbeaten welterweight prospect Kian Thomas (7-0) in a six-round contest.

The 25-year-old from Kentish Town will complete his second year in the pro ranks on April 1st with his eighth paid contest.

In his last outing, he knocked out Central Area contender Ryan Hardy in the sixth and final round with that powerful right hand of his.

Rocketing up the rankings with a few six-rounders under his belt, Thomas looks set to challenge for silverware in 2017.

Super-welterweight Davis Pagan (3-1) is back in his fifth pro fight after avenging his sole career loss in his last outing.

The 26-year-old from Basildon defeated his former conqueror Sonny Whiting on points in February to right the wrong on his record. This will be his first fight away from the York Hall in London.

Debutant Sam Mason makes his pro bow in a four-round super-lightweight contest.