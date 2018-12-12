Darragh Foley faces Akeem Ennis Brown this Fri.

World-ranked super-lightweight Darragh Foley will target top honors if and when he overcomes Akeem Ennis Brown for the WBO European title on Friday.





The Australia-based Irishman (15-2-1-KO8) clashes with the promising Brown (11-0-KO1) on a packed night of boxing at York Hall – live on BoxNation – and admits he’s already dreaming of a world title shot in 2019.

Foley said: “My perfect plan for 2019 is to challenge the IBO champion Mohammed Mimoune. I want him. He’s signed with MTK Global so it should be an easy fight to make.

“I’ll happily go to Paris and fight him in his back yard. That’s the fight I want and once I take the title from him and defend it, I’ll be perfectly placed for when the winner comes out of the World Boxing Super Series.

“If Mimoune wants to hold onto that belt for a little while longer, then I’d love to fight an eliminator for the WBA or IBF world titles. I’m ready for anyone and anything.

“I’m the second-highest ranked fighter in my division signed to MTK Global. Obviously Jack Catterall is world-ranked and is ranked very highly by the WBO but I’m next in line after that.

“I’m in super shape heading into this one. I’ve been in Boston working hard and I was in good shape even before I came out here. I’ve been sparring against bigger, stronger, heavier men and I’m learning every day.

“This is the second camp I’ve done out under Hector Bermudez. I also brought over my strength and conditioning coach so it’s been a perfect partnership between the two of them. Everything has been catered for and I’m raring to go.

“My last fight was frustrating. I felt like I was well on my way to victory before the technical draw. I felt like the rug was pulled from underneath me but that’s boxing. I’ve no fear about being over-eager in this fight because of that; I’m a professional.

“The Chris Jenkinson fight left a sour taste in my mouth but I’m looking forward to wiping that away on Friday night.”

Joining Foley vs. Brown on a stacked card is Larry Ekundayo’s IBF European super-lightweight title defence against Louis Greene plus a clash of two unbeaten prospects in Liam Wells vs. Rod Douglas Jr and much more.

