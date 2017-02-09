Darnell Pierce vs. Luther Smith this Saturday

Despite having a perfect record, cruiserweight Darnell Pierce doesn’t mind fighting in hostile territory. In fact a boxing ring is almost walk in the park compared to some of the tasks that this United States Army veteran has endured.

Pierce takes on Luther Smith in the 6-round co-feature bout this Saturday night at the Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland.





In the main event, undefeated junior welterweight Mykal Fox takes on Tre’Sean Wiggins in a bout scheduled for 8-rounds.

The show is promoted by King;s Promotions.

Pierce of Austin, Texas has a record of 5-0 with 1 knockout, and has been working hard in Houston with some big name fighters to get ready for this important fight.

Pierce had a brief amateur career going 9-2, but that due to Army duties, that was spread out over 5 years.

“The military opened up a lot of doors for me.”

“I have been working hard. I was in camp with (WBO Cruiserweight champion) Oleksandr Usyk and this cam has been spent with Travis Kauffman and Steve Cunningham,” said Pierce.

In Smith, Pierce has not done much studying, but he is ready for anything on Saturday night.

“I really don’t know much about him. We fought on the same card, but I really did not pay much attention to his fight.”

Despite having the undefeated record, Pierce will be fighting in the hometown of Smith, but that doesn’t faze the 30 year-old Army vet.

“I have had 5 fights, and I have been the opponent in all of them. I know he will have the fans there, but that doesn’t bother. I am not fighting his fans.”

“I am not too concerned by not having the fan support. When I started fighting, I did that on my own, and this is no different. I spent a little time in Maryland, but I am from Texas. Because my promoter (King’s Promotions) is located on the East Coast, I will be fighting on the East Coast a lot, so until I can build up a fan base, this is how it will be.”

“I go about my business. I just enjoy the sport and competing.”

Because of his mindset, Pierce just goes about his training, and with success the supporters will be behind him.

“I just plan on winning and the rest will take care of itself.”

In 6-round bouts:

Marcus Bates (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) of Washington, DC will take on

Alec McGee (2-0) of Reno, Nevada in a super bantamweight bout.

In 4-round bouts:

Tyrek Irby (1-0, 1 KO) of Washington, D.C. battles Lamont White (0-5) of Washington, DC in a junior welterweight bout.

Patrick Rivera (2-0, 1 KO) of Edgewood, Maryland tangos with Gregory Clark (0-1) of Washington, DC in a super middleweight bout.

Justin Hurd (1-0) of Accokeek, Maryland boxes Dawond Pickney (1-3-1) of Hot Springs, Arkansas in a junior middleweight bout.

Greg Outlaw Jr. (1-0) of Bowie, Maryland takes on Kashon Hutchinson (2-0, 1 KO) of Brooklyn, NY in a junior middleweight bout.

Tickets are on sale for $75, $60 and $40 at www.kpboxing.com or by calling 301-899-2430