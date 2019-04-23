OC NATION SPORTS BOXER DARMANI ROCK RETURNS TO RING IN SIX-ROUND BOUT IN PHILADELPHIA





Roc Nation Sports today announced heavyweight boxer Darmani Rock (14-0, 9 KOs) will return to the ring in a six-round bout on Friday, April 26th at The Met in Philadelphia, Pa. where he will take on challenger Mike Bissett (15-11, 9 KOs) of Tampa, Fla. The event is being promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.

Rock’s last match on February 8, 2019, saw the heavyweight fighter defeat Steven Lyons of Louisiana via knockout. This next fight will mark the Philly-native’s third consecutive bout in his hometown. With a win over Bissett, Rock will secure his second win of 2019 and continue to a 15-0 unblemished record.

“I love fighting in front of a hometown audience,” said Rock. “This is my third consecutive time fighting in Philly, so I’m ready to put on a show and make my city proud.”





Also coming off a win, Rock’s opponent, Mike Bissett, recently fought Alfredo Trevino at St. Petersburg Coliseum in Saint Petersburg, Fla. resulting in a win via technical knockout on February 16th. Prior to that, in his last fight of 2018, Bisset lost a bout against Robert Alfonso via knockout at the Tuscaloosa County Expo.

“From a pure talent and skills standpoint, Darmani Rock is one of the best young heavyweights I’ve seen in a longtime, and I’ve worked with some pretty special ones over the years,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “He’s going to be a real force in the division in the coming years. The heavyweight division has come back to its glory days and I really believe Darmani has the tools to go all the way and be the best Heavyweight World Champion from Philadelphia since one of the best ever, Smokin’ Joe Frazier! I want to thank our friends at Hard Hitting Promotions for providing this opportunity for Darmani.”