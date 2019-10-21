RESULTS: Darmani Rock Defeats Smith In Philadelphia Fight

On Saturday, October 19th, Roc Nation Sports undefeated heavyweight boxer Darmani Rock (17-0, 12 KOs) dominated in his return to the ring overpowering Houston-native Maurenzo Smith (21-12, 14 KOs) in an eight-round bout at The Met Philadelphia. Rock won the fight by second round knockout.





“Nobody is built like me – I designed myself,” said Rock. “Smith is good competitor, but with this win I’m hoping to move on to bigger and better fights in the future.”

A Philadelphia, Pa. native and a former #1 rated super heavyweight amateur, Rock proceeded to win in his home state during an impressive fourth fight of 2019. The Rock-Smith bout was part of The Philly vs. Dallas Night of Live Boxing – the third event in an ongoing series. With this win, Rock looks to cement himself as one of the top young boxers in the greater-Philadelphia region, as well as amongst the future heavyweight stars in the world.

“Darmani looked sensational and he’s now ready to step up and show the world that he’s the most naturally talented young heavyweight in the world,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “The sky is the limit for him, and we at Roc Nation Sports are very excited about his future.”





Most recently in June 2019, Rock defeated Raymond Ochieng (26-24-3, 21 KOs) in a second-round stoppage in Jacksonville, Fla. Prior to that, Rock defeated both Mike Bissett (15-12-1, 9 KOs) and Steven Lyons (5-5, 2 KOs) also in Philadelphia, via technical knockout and knockout respectively.

Jeremy Cuevas stopped Rondale Hubbert in round four of their scheduled six-round super lightweight bout.

In round three, Cuevas whacked Hubbert with a huge left that sent him to the canvas. Seconds later, it was a booming left that sent Hubbert down a second time. Hubbert was sent to the deck again in the round with a left to the body.





Cuevas ended thing with another body shot in the 4th frame that put Hubbert down again, and referee Benjy Esteves stopped the bout at 1:46.

Cuevas of Philadelphia is now 12-1 with nine knockouts. Hubbert of Minneapolis, MN is 13-10,

Gadwin Rosa stopped Danny Flores in round two of their scheduled six-round super featherweight bout.

Rosa landed hard head and body shots until referee Eric Dali stopped the fight at 1:10.

Rosa of Ocala, FL is 11-1 with nine knockouts. Flores of Mexico City is 15-18.

Christian Tapia remained perfect by stopping Jorge Santos in round two of a six-round super featherweight contest.

Tapia dropped Santos with a thudding left hook to the body for which Santos could not beat the 10-count at 1:56.

Tapia of Coamo, PR is 10-0 with nine knockouts. Santos of Monterrey, MEX is 7-9.

Benjamin Sinakin stopped Ferris Golden in round three of a scheduled four-round light heavyweight bout.

Sinakin battered Golden in the 3rd frame until the fight was stopped at 1:43.

Sinakin of Philadelphia is 5-0 with three knockouts. Golden of Findley, Ohio is 1-1.

In an action filled round, Jan Carlos Rivera stopped Ricardo Escaeda in their four-round welterweight bout.

After a furious exchange to begin the bout, Rivera floored Escaeda with a thunderous left hand.. Moments later, it was a crushing left to the head that sent Escaeda down on his back, and the fight was stopped at 1:43.

Rivera of Philadelphia is 4-0 with four knockouts. Escaeda of Monterrey, Mexico 4-17-1.

Alejandro Jimenez remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Jerrod Minor in a bantamweight fight.

Jimenez of New Hope, PA won by scores of 40-36 and 39-37 twice, and is now 5-0-1. Minor of Philadelphia is 1-8-2.

Saleem Kelly remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Jordan Rosario in a welterweight contest.

Kelly, 148 3/4 lbs of Cliffwood, NJ won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 2-0. Rosario, 146 3/4 lbs of Jersey City, NJ is 3-10.