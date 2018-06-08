Danny Roman preparing for Moises Flores fight on June 16

Danny Roman (24-2-1. 9 KOs) is close to winding down preparations for his WBA 122-pound title defense against unbeaten and No. 1 challenger Moises Flores (25-0, 17 KOs) set for Saturday, June 16.





The 12-round world championship fight originates from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Tex., and will be televised on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Roman, 28, will be making the second defense of the title he won via knockout fashion over Shun Kubo last September. He followed up that performance with a resounding decision win over Ryo Matsumoto in February.

Thompson Boxing sat down with the Los Angeles native and got his take on Flores, his training camp, fighting on national TV, and what it feels like to fight in the U.S. once again.

What do you know about your opponent Moises Flores?





“He’s tall so he’ll have that reach. He’ll be ready for the big fight. I’m sure he’s going to come at me with everything that he’s got. I was once the challenger so I know how hungry he’ll be.

All those Mexican fighters come to fight so he’s going to try to take my belt, but I’m not going to let him.”

To prepare for Flores, you loaded up on bigger sparring partners such as junior lightweight Michael Dutchover, lightweight Ruben Torres, and tall super bantamweight Brandon Valdez. What was that like?

“It was great going up against bigger guys. They’re young too so they bring a lot of energy. I’m fortunate that I saw a lot of different styles. They say that fights are won in training camp. I know I got the best possible preparation for my fight against Flores.”

What would a win mean for you and the rest of the 122-pound division?





“I can’t get too focused on that because I know what Flores is capable of. I need to take care of business first before anything else can happen. But if all goes as planned, I would love to fight the rest of the champions. The fans want to see the best fighting the best and I’m all about that.”

This is your second title defense and the first time fighting in the United States in 18 months. Your last two fights – the KO win over Shun Kubo and points victory over Ryo Matsumoto – were both in Japan. How does it feel to be the champion and to finally defend your title in your home country?

“I have a target on my back. Everyone wants the world title, but my mind is more focused than ever. I have to be at my best every fight because every challenger is going to bring it. That’s the hard part, knowing that everyone wants what you have. As far as fighting in the U.S., I love it. No more having to worry about long flights and adjusting to a drastic time zone change. The three-hour flight from Los Angeles to Dallas will feel like a minute.”

You’ll be fighting on Showtime for the second time in your career. Your debut was in Jan. 2017 (ShoBox) in a WBA title eliminator in which you knocked out the highly touted Adam Lopez in the ninth round. The win later set up your title shot versus Kubo. What are your thoughts on returning to national television?

“It feels great getting back on national TV. Ever since I won the title, more and more people want to see my fights. Anyone who watches is going to see an awesome fight. Anyone that has ever seen me fight knows I put on a great show.”

