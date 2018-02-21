Danny Roman One Week Away from Defending WBA Title

WBA Super Bantamweight Champion Danny Roman (23-2-1, 9 KOs) is in the final stages of his training camp.

The Los Angeles native arrived in Tokyo last week, and in seven days, will make his first world title defense.





Roman puts his recently acquired world title on the line against No. 11 rated challenger Ryo Matsumoto (21-1, 19 KOs) of Japan on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The 12-round world championship fight, dubbed “The Challenge,” is promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions in association with Ohashi Promotions and will take place from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Roman, 27, has put the finishing touches on a training camp that started in Los Angeles and concluded in Tokyo.

Roman is no stranger to fighting in Japan. He traveled to the island nation in September and knocked out Shun Kubo, who was the world champion at the time, in the ninth round.

The “Baby Faced Assassin” made it look easy in what was his first world title shot. He won every round on every scorecard with the exception of the first round on one score sheet. He battered Kubo on multiple occasions, dropping him in the seventh and eighth rounds before finishing him off in the ninth.





To watch Roman’s KO win over Shun Kubo that earned him the WBA championship, please click here.