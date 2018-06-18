Danny Roman Eyes Unification Fight in the 122-pound Division

WBA Champion Danny Roman (25-2-1, 9 KOs) is just days removed from his second successful title defense, yet he is already looking ahead to his next fight and he would like it to be against one of the other belt holders.





“I think a unification fight is in everyone’s best interest,” Roman said. “I’ll face any of the other champions. Bring them on. I just want to fight the best that this division has to offer.”

Roman’s options include Rey Vargas (WBC), Ryosuke Iwasa (IBF), and Isaac Dogboe (WBO).

Roman’s fight on Saturday, a dominating points win against mandatory challenger and previously unbeaten Moises Flores (25-1, 17 KOs), has cleared the decks for the Los Angeles native. With the mandatory behind him, Roman has the flexibility to make a unification fight happen.

“We’re definitely going to push to fight one of the other three champions,” said Alex Camponovo, matchmaker and general manager for Thompson Boxing. “It’s the logical choice moving forward. There are some scheduling hurdles to overcome, but I think it gets done at some point this year and we’ll have a huge fight to look forward to.”





