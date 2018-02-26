Danny Roman & Challenger Ryo Matsumoto Meet for First Time

WBA champion Danny “Baby Faced Assassin” Roman met challenger Ryo “Pretty Boy” Matsumoto for the first time at Monday’s medical exam and media availability in Tokyo, Japan.

The pair square off Wednesday for Roman’s (23-2-1, 9 KOs) WBA 122-pound title.





The 12-round world championship fight, dubbed “The Challenge,” is promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions in association with Ohashi Promotions and will take place from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Prior to the exam and media roundup, Roman got in one last workout with manager/trainer Eddie Gonzalez.

“I feel great,” said Roman, who has been in country for the last two weeks. “I’m well rested and looking forward to the weigh in.”

