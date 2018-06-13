Danny Roman Arrives in Dallas for WBA Title Defense Saturday on Showtime

WBA Super Bantamweight champion Danny Roman (24-2-1. 9 KOs) arrived in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday in advance of his showdown against unbeaten and No. 1 challenger Moises Flores (25-0, 17 KOs) set for this Saturday, June 16.





The 12-round world championship fight originates from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Tex., and will be televised on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“I’m ready for battle,” said Roman, who’s youthful appearance earned him the nickname “Baby Faced Assassin.” “I know what I need to do against Flores. I’ll be going back home to Los Angeles with my WBA belt.”

Roman, 28, will defend his world title for the second time. He won the championship in knockout fashion over Shun Kubo last September. He followed that performance with a resounding decision win over Ryo Matsumoto in February. Both those fights took place in Japan.

“I’m glad I’m back in the U.S. fighting in familiar territory,” said Roman, who is trained and managed by Eddie Gonzalez. “The three-hour flight from L.A. to Dallas was a breeze. I can’t wait to give the fans in attendance and those watching on Showtime a tremendous show.”





