Danny Gonzalez Vs. Johnny Hernandez Rockin’ Fights 32 Undercard Announced

The 32nd edition of Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” pits two of The Paramount’s most popular rising prospects against each other in a battle for the ABO INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE, when DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven, NY 16-1-1 7KO’s) bids for his ninth win at The Paramount against, JOHNNY “HITMAN” HERNANDEZ (Huntington, NY 9-3 1KO), also seeking his ninth win in his hometown venue. Along with this much anticipated main event, Star Boxing announces an undercard of prospects with amateur accolade, that is sure to set the table for a great main event.





Returning to The Paramount almost one year to the date of his last bout at the venue, “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (East Hartford, CT 8-0 3KO’s) will take on tough Texan, MARQUIS HAWTHORNE (5-8-1 1KO). Hawthorne poses a great test for Laureano, who was honored as the 2017 New England Boxing Prospect of the Year; as a taller fighter with great reach, Laureano will look to close the distance and score on the inside. Laureano looks to continue his rise in the 140 lb. weight class with another impressive outing on September 21st.

In a battle of the pro-debut’s, JARED BONILLA (Belmore, NY Pro-Debut) will take on JOSE MAYSONET (Hartford, CT Pro-Debut) in a 4-round, super lightweight bout. Bonilla was a 2014 New York State Golden Gloves, 141 lb. novice class finalist. Over the past year, Bonilla has challenged himself by training and sparring with Star Boxing’s rising star, Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James. Maysonet, traveling from Hartford, enters his pro-debut willing to leave everything in the ring to earn his first professional win.

23 year old, ALEX VARGAS (Bellport, NY Pro-Debut) will make his pro-debut at “Rockin’ Fights 32”. In 2013, at the age of 17, Vargas found himself under the bright lights of the Barclay’s Center, where he won the New York Daily News Golden Gloves at the 165 lb. division. Vargas had this to say about is pro-debut, “I can’t wait to get in the ring and show people what I can do.” Vargas will step in with DERRON LAWSON (Philadelphia, PA 0-1) who returns to The Paramount coming off a majority decision loss at “Rockin’ Fights”. Vargas vs Lawson will be a 4-round welterweight bout.

SHAUN KENNEDY (Huntington, NY 0-0-1 ND) returns to his backyard at The Paramount to take on PEREZ AUGHTRY (Buffalo, NY Pro Debut) in a 4-round, cruiserweight scrap. After receiving a no decision in his first outing at The Paramount at “Rockin’ Fights 29”, in January, Kennedy returns with vengeance eyeing the first win of his pro career against Aughtry, who is seeking to put an end to Kennedy’s homecoming with a win of his own.





CEO JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about the “Rockin’ Fights” undercard, “we are very excited to have added Anthony Laureano to the Rockin’ Fights undercard, as his last appearance at The Paramount demonstrated to boxing fans his exciting style and ability. Along with Laureano, we have thrilling hungry fighters on the undercard making their pro-debut’s. Alex Vargas, and Jared Bonilla have impressive amateur accolades and talent that will be on full display at “Rockin’ Fights”. Tickets are extremely limited, so be sure to get them now.”

GET YOUR TICKETS TO ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 32 TODAY!

FIGHT: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018

$50, $60, $100, $150, $200